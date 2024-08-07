ORE Catapult on the hunt for new CEO

Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE Catapult) is searching for a new chief executive officer following Andrew Jamieson’s 12-year reign.

ORE Catapult explained: “This is both a critical leadership role for the organisation, as well as a vital position in delivering the UK’s largest clean growth opportunity, through the Catapult’s mission to accelerate the creation and growth of UK companies in the offshore renewable energy sector.”

With over 300 employees throughout the UK, from Aberdeen to Cornwall, ORE Catapult was established by the UK government over a decade ago and is part of a network of Catapults set up by Innovate UK in high growth industries.

Jamieson announced that he would be retiring later this year after being at the helm of ORE Catapult since it opened its doors.

In April he said he will remain in the chief executive post until an appointment is made, with the search for his successor having kicked off around the time of the announcement.

ORE Catapult has released a candidate brief for its job listing on Odgers Berndtson’s website.

In this, the organisation wrote: “The CEO is expected to continue the evolution of the ORE Catapult as the UK authority on the offshore renewable energy sector and work across the UK innovation and business ecosystem to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative solutions.”

The green technology accelerator said that a perspective candidate must have an “entrepreneurial mindset, excellent stakeholder management skills, understand the nuances of operating within the government framework and the need to prioritise both public and commercial aspects of ORE Catapult’s business. ”

The brief outlines an extensive recruitment process for prospective applicants with multiple stages hopeful CEOs must make it through.

© Supplied by ORE Catapult

ORE Catapult board member Huub den Rooijen took to LinkedIn to say: “This is a critical leadership role, as well as a vital position in delivering the UK’s largest clean energy growth opportunity.”

Since opening its doors in the early 2010s ORE Catapult has supported almost 1,500 UK small businesses, delivered over 500 research projects and collaborated in over 1,300 industry projects.

When he announced his retirement, Jamieson said: “It has been a huge privilege to lead ORE Catapult for more than a decade, working with an incredible team, overseeing transformative investment in innovation and research, supporting many hundreds of UK companies, and contributing to the amazing progress that we have witnessed during that time.

“When we set out, we knew that there was an amazing opportunity, but none of us dreamed of just how far we could come in making offshore wind in particular the lowest cost source of reliable, clean energy, at the heart of the UK’s drive towards Net Zero. But it is still only just beginning, and the UK must now grasp the potential and realise the enormous benefits from economic growth and jobs throughout the country”.