ORE Catapult on the hunt for new CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition

ORE Catapult on the hunt for new CEO

By Ryan Duff
07/08/2024, 7:31 am
© Supplied by ORE CatapultUK Research and Innovation (UKRI) will provide £85.6m to the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult to drive development of next generation wind turbines.
Image: ORE Catapult

Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE Catapult) is searching for a new chief executive officer following Andrew Jamieson’s 12-year reign.

ORE Catapult explained: “This is both a critical leadership role for the organisation, as well as a vital position in delivering the UK’s largest clean growth opportunity, through the Catapult’s mission to accelerate the creation and growth of UK companies in the offshore renewable energy sector.”

With over 300 employees throughout the UK, from Aberdeen to Cornwall, ORE Catapult was established by the UK government over a decade ago and is part of a network of Catapults set up by Innovate UK in high growth industries.

Jamieson announced that he would be retiring later this year after being at the helm of ORE Catapult since it opened its doors.

In April he said he will remain in the chief executive post until an appointment is made, with the search for his successor having kicked off around the time of the announcement.

ORE Catapult has released a candidate brief for its job listing on Odgers Berndtson’s website. 

In this, the organisation wrote: “The CEO is expected to continue the evolution of the ORE Catapult as the UK authority on the offshore renewable energy sector and work across the UK innovation and business ecosystem to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative solutions.”

The green technology accelerator said that a perspective candidate must have an “entrepreneurial mindset, excellent stakeholder management skills, understand the nuances of operating within the government framework and the need to prioritise both public and commercial aspects of ORE Catapult’s business. ”

The brief outlines an extensive recruitment process for prospective applicants with multiple stages hopeful CEOs must make it through.

Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult chief executive Andrew Jamieson will step down from the role later this year © Supplied by ORE Catapult
ORE Catapult’s outgoing chief executive Andrew Jamieson

ORE Catapult board member Huub den Rooijen took to LinkedIn to say: “This is a critical leadership role, as well as a vital position in delivering the UK’s largest clean energy growth opportunity.”

Since opening its doors in the early 2010s ORE Catapult has supported almost 1,500 UK small businesses, delivered over 500 research projects and collaborated in over 1,300 industry projects.

When he announced his retirement, Jamieson said: “It has been a huge privilege to lead ORE Catapult for more than a decade, working with an incredible team, overseeing transformative investment in innovation and research, supporting many hundreds of UK companies, and contributing to the amazing progress that we have witnessed during that time.

“When we set out, we knew that there was an amazing opportunity, but none of us dreamed of just how far we could come in making offshore wind in particular the lowest cost source of reliable, clean energy, at the heart of the UK’s drive towards Net Zero. But it is still only just beginning, and the UK must now grasp the potential and realise the enormous benefits from economic growth and jobs throughout the country”.

Recommended for you

Tags