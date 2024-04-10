ORE Catapult chief executive to retire this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

ORE Catapult chief executive to retire this year

By Michael Behr
10/04/2024, 11:07 am
© Supplied by ORE CatapultOffshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult chief executive Andrew Jamieson will step down from the role later this year
ORE Catapult chief executive Andrew Jamieson

Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult chief executive Andrew Jamieson will step down from the role later this year.

Mr Jamieson has led the technology innovation organisation since its formation in 2012.

He will remain in the chief executive post until an appointment is made, with the search for his successor to begin immediately.

During Mr Jamieson’s time at ORE Catapult, he has overseen its growth from start-up to an organisation with over 300 employees throughout the UK, from Aberdeen to Cornwall.

It has supported almost 1,500 UK small businesses, delivered over 500 research projects and collaborated in over 1,300 industry projects.

Offshore wind has seen considerable growth over Mr Jamieson’s time heading ORE Catapult, though he recently noted numerous challenges still remain.

The ORE Catapult chief executive commented: “It has been a huge privilege to lead ORE Catapult for more than a decade, working with an incredible team, overseeing transformative investment in innovation and research, supporting many hundreds of UK companies, and contributing to the amazing progress that we have witnessed during that time.

“When we set out, we knew that there was an amazing opportunity, but none of us dreamed of just how far we could come in making offshore wind in particular the lowest cost source of reliable, clean energy, at the heart of the UK’s drive towards Net Zero. But it is still only just beginning, and the UK must now grasp the potential and realise the enormous benefits from economic growth and jobs throughout the country”.

ORE Catapult chairman Ronnie Bonnar, who joined the company in 2021, said: “Andrew has led ORE Catapult from its very beginnings, building it into a world-leading research and innovation organisation, respected and admired globally and delivering huge impact.

“He will leave the Catapult in great shape to continue to grow, to enable ever more innovation and accelerate the development of offshore renewable energy, growing businesses and creating jobs throughout the UK”.

