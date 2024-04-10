ORE Catapult chief executive to retire this year

Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult chief executive Andrew Jamieson will step down from the role later this year.

Mr Jamieson has led the technology innovation organisation since its formation in 2012.

He will remain in the chief executive post until an appointment is made, with the search for his successor to begin immediately.

During Mr Jamieson’s time at ORE Catapult, he has overseen its growth from start-up to an organisation with over 300 employees throughout the UK, from Aberdeen to Cornwall.

It has supported almost 1,500 UK small businesses, delivered over 500 research projects and collaborated in over 1,300 industry projects.

Offshore wind has seen considerable growth over Mr Jamieson’s time heading ORE Catapult, though he recently noted numerous challenges still remain.

The ORE Catapult chief executive commented: “It has been a huge privilege to lead ORE Catapult for more than a decade, working with an incredible team, overseeing transformative investment in innovation and research, supporting many hundreds of UK companies, and contributing to the amazing progress that we have witnessed during that time.

“When we set out, we knew that there was an amazing opportunity, but none of us dreamed of just how far we could come in making offshore wind in particular the lowest cost source of reliable, clean energy, at the heart of the UK’s drive towards Net Zero. But it is still only just beginning, and the UK must now grasp the potential and realise the enormous benefits from economic growth and jobs throughout the country”.

ORE Catapult chairman Ronnie Bonnar, who joined the company in 2021, said: “Andrew has led ORE Catapult from its very beginnings, building it into a world-leading research and innovation organisation, respected and admired globally and delivering huge impact.

“He will leave the Catapult in great shape to continue to grow, to enable ever more innovation and accelerate the development of offshore renewable energy, growing businesses and creating jobs throughout the UK”.