First tranche of SSEN £100m community benefit fund for North of Scotland now open

Groups from across the North of Scotland can now submit bids for cash rewards from a fund aimed at supporting communities affected by energy transmission infrastructure like pylons and substations.

From November, organisations throughout SSEN Transmission’s network area can apply for funding from the company’s first community benefit fund, with grants ranging from a minimum of £40,000 up to £500,000.

The Perth-based electricity distribution network operator (DNO) has offered an initial £2 million to projects in the north of Scotland that aid skills development, support the culture of local communities, and help alleviate fuel poverty.

The money represents the first tranche of the company’s £10m Regional Community Benefit Fund.

In addition, SSEN Transmission anticipates that over £100m in community benefit funding will be delivered in communities through its £20bn investment to upgrade the transmission network across the north of Scotland.

The launch of the regional fund is expected to be followed early next year by the launch of local funds dedicated to communities situated close to new infrastructure developments.

Minister for energy Michael Shanks said: “Upgrading our electricity networks means we can unleash renewable energy’s true potential, but we also want to see communities living near that crucial infrastructure benefiting directly from it.

“Today’s funding pot from SSEN Transmission will inject millions of pounds into vital community projects right across the north of Scotland, just as the area plays its critical role in helping deliver clean power by 2030, support good jobs, boost our energy independence and protect billpayers.”

Community benefit funds have been used to build support for renewable energy and transmission projects needed to drive the energy transition.

A recent poll found that people supported new infrastructure if community benefits were offered to local residents by a factor of five-to-one.

However, activists in the areas most affected have voiced dissatisfaction with the funds, saying that the benefits offered do not offer adequate compensation, with one person dubbing it an “insulting pittance”.

SSEN has appointed former Scottish government minister Peter Peacock as inaugural chair of the fund, overseeing an independent panel responsible for assessing applications . He said: “Funding can be a tool for building wealth within communities, empowering local people to create new opportunities, meet objectives, and strengthen community assets.

“We’re looking to back good ideas that will help with skills and employability, that will create stronger places and further enrich their culture and will help tackle fuel poverty – a key issue across this region.”

Christianna Logan, SSEN Transmission’s director of customers and stakeholders, added: “This initiative is about far more than just financial support; it’s about creating a lasting legacy that resonates for generations.

“By investing in projects that enrich lives and strengthen community bonds, we are committed to generating real, sustainable value. Our goal is to empower communities to not only meet today’s challenges but to thrive well into the future, ensuring that the benefits of this funding are felt for many years to come.”

The deadline for applications is 22 November, and decisions will be made in January 2025.

Details of how to apply and eligibility requirements are available at ssen-transmission.co.uk/communitybenefit