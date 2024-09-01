First tranche of SSEN £100m community benefit fund for North of Scotland now open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

First tranche of SSEN £100m community benefit fund for North of Scotland now open

By Michael Behr
02/09/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by SSEN TransmissionChair of SSEN Transmission's first Community Benefit Fund Peter Peacock.
Chair of SSEN Transmission's first Community Benefit Fund Peter Peacock.

Groups from across the North of Scotland can now submit bids for cash rewards from a fund aimed at supporting communities affected by energy transmission infrastructure like pylons and substations.

From November, organisations throughout SSEN Transmission’s network area can apply for funding from the company’s first community benefit fund, with grants ranging from a minimum of £40,000 up to £500,000.

The Perth-based electricity distribution network operator (DNO) has offered an initial £2 million to projects in the north of Scotland that aid skills development, support the culture of local communities, and help alleviate fuel poverty.

The money represents the first tranche of the company’s £10m Regional Community Benefit Fund.

In addition, SSEN Transmission anticipates that over £100m in community benefit funding will be delivered in communities through its £20bn investment to upgrade the transmission network across the north of Scotland.

The launch of the regional fund is expected to be followed early next year by the launch of local funds dedicated to communities situated close to new infrastructure developments.

Minister for energy Michael Shanks said: “Upgrading our electricity networks means we can unleash renewable energy’s true potential, but we also want to see communities living near that crucial infrastructure benefiting directly from it.

“Today’s funding pot from SSEN Transmission will inject millions of pounds into vital community projects right across the north of Scotland, just as the area plays its critical role in helping deliver clean power by 2030, support good jobs, boost our energy independence and protect billpayers.”

Community benefit funds have been used to build support for renewable energy and transmission projects needed to drive the energy transition.

A recent poll found that people supported new infrastructure if community benefits were offered to local residents by a factor of five-to-one.

However, activists in the areas most affected have voiced dissatisfaction with the funds, saying that the benefits offered do not offer adequate compensation, with one person dubbing it an “insulting pittance”.

SSEN has appointed former Scottish government minister Peter Peacock as inaugural chair of the fund, overseeing an independent panel responsible for assessing applications . He said: “Funding can be a tool for building wealth within communities, empowering local people to create new opportunities, meet objectives, and strengthen community assets.

“We’re looking to back good ideas that will help with skills and employability, that will create stronger places and further enrich their culture and will help tackle fuel poverty – a key issue across this region.”

Christianna Logan, SSEN Transmission’s director of customers and stakeholders, added: “This initiative is about far more than just financial support; it’s about creating a lasting legacy that resonates for generations.

“By investing in projects that enrich lives and strengthen community bonds, we are committed to generating real, sustainable value. Our goal is to empower communities to not only meet today’s challenges but to thrive well into the future, ensuring that the benefits of this funding are felt for many years to come.”

The deadline for applications is 22 November, and decisions will be made in January 2025.

Details of how to apply and eligibility requirements are available at ssen-transmission.co.uk/communitybenefit

