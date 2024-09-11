Eku completes commissioning of Maldon BESS project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Eku completes commissioning of Maldon BESS project

By Anna Kachkova
11/09/2024, 2:34 pm
© BloombergPost Thumbnail

Energy storage company Eku Energy has completed the commissioning of the Maldon battery energy storage system (BESS) in Maldon, Essex. The system is designed to provide flexibility to enable more renewable generation to connect to the UK grid, thereby increasing the resilience of the country’s electricity network.

“The Maldon battery energy storage system is Eku Energy’s first project to reach commercial operation in the UK, and we are excited to be delivering critical energy storage capability to the UK network,” said Eku chief executive Daniel Burrows.

“Battery energy storage provides important firming capability to increase the grid’s renewable energy hosting capacity.”

The BESS project was built by Trina Storage and supported by independent connection provider (ICP) ESM Power. The system has a capacity of 40MW, or 40MWh, and is capable of responding within 350 milliseconds, which makes it suited to delivering ancillary and balancing services to support both the local grid and the UK’s National Grid.

The Maldon BESS project has also secured a long-term capacity market contract. The battery was connected to the local electricity network by UK Power Networks.

“We play a key role in supporting the country’s transition to net zero by ensuring there is sufficient electrical network capacity for customers to connect low-carbon technologies such as EVs or renewable generation,” stated UK Power Networks project manager, Zhen Wang. He went on to describe utility batteries as a “cornerstone” of this strategy.

The Maldon BESS project is not the only battery development Eku is advancing in the UK. In February, the company said it had broken ground on two new UK BESS schemes in Basildon, Essex and Loudwater, Buckinghamshire.

These two projects represent 130 MWh of installed capacity on a combined basis and will be built using NHOA Energy’s BESS technology, marking that company’s entry into the UK market.

Those two projects are due to be operational by the end of 2024.

Eku was launched in 2022 to specialise in global battery storage. The company is jointly owned by a fund managed by Australia-based Macquarie Asset Management and Canada’s British Columbia Investment Management (BCI).

Eku currently has 4.6 GWh of BESS capacity under development, construction and operation across the UK, Australia, Italy and Japan. It is targeting 9 GWh of capacity by 2028.

