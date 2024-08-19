EDF Renewables set to bring 300MW in UK battery storage online

EDF Renewables is set to bring more than 300 MW of battery storage capacity online over the next 12 months across six UK projects currently under construction.

In total, the French state-owned firm is developing more than 2 GW of battery storage across England and Wales.

The six projects set to come online include a 57 MW battery in Essex and a 47.5 MW battery in Cornwall.

The firm also recently gained approval for another 47.5 MW battery in Dorset.

EDF said the combined 313 MW of battery storage across the six projects could power the needs of 400,000 houses for two hours.

With the new Labour government committing to ambitious targets to decarbonise the UK electricity grid by 2030, EDF said battery storage “provides the foundation for a reliable supply of clean power”.

Great Britain currently has close to 4.7 GW of operational battery storage capacity according to the National Grid ESO.

The electricity system operator predicts the UK will need between 20 and 30 GW of battery storage capacity to reach net zero by 2050.

A recent RenewableUK report found the total pipeline of UK battery projects has risen by 67.4% in the past year as investment in the sector continues to grow.

Battery storage ‘critical’ to 2030 targets

EDF Renewables UK head of storage Simone Sullivan said battery storage is “critical” to enhancing UK energy security and achieving Labour’s 2030 targets.

“Our upcoming project pipeline will strengthen the UK’s capacity to integrate more renewables and will allow the grid to be more flexible and resilient by managing electricity supply and demand,” Sullivan said.

“We have a strong momentum behind our projects, helping the UK to reap the benefits of cost-effective, clean renewable energy and a modern, flexible grid.”

The six projects add to EDF’s existing portfolio of more than 150 MW of battery energy storage systems across Oxfordshire, Kent and the West Midlands.

This includes the world’s first grid scale ‘hybrid’ battery at the Energy Superhub Oxford, which consists of a 50 MW lithium ion battery and a 2 MW vanadium flow battery.

EDF has a further 400 MW of battery storage projects already consented.