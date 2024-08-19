EDF Renewables set to bring 300MW in UK battery storage online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Storage

EDF Renewables set to bring 300MW in UK battery storage online

By Mathew Perry
20/08/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by EDF RenewablesEDF Renewables employees at a battery energy storage facility.
EDF Renewables is set to bring more than 300 MW of battery storage capacity online over the next 12 months across six UK projects currently under construction.

In total, the French state-owned firm is developing more than 2 GW of battery storage across England and Wales.

The six projects set to come online include a 57 MW battery in Essex and a 47.5 MW battery in Cornwall.

The firm also recently gained approval for another 47.5 MW battery in Dorset.

EDF said the combined 313 MW of battery storage across the six projects could power the needs of 400,000 houses for two hours.

© Image: EDF Renewables UK
Render of the EDF battery site in Sundon.

With the new Labour government committing to ambitious targets to decarbonise the UK electricity grid by 2030, EDF said battery storage “provides the foundation for a reliable supply of clean power”.

Great Britain currently has close to 4.7 GW of operational battery storage capacity according to the National Grid ESO.

The electricity system operator predicts the UK will need between 20 and 30 GW of battery storage capacity to reach net zero by 2050.

A recent RenewableUK report found the total pipeline of UK battery projects has risen by 67.4% in the past year as investment in the sector continues to grow.

Battery storage ‘critical’ to 2030 targets

EDF Renewables UK head of storage Simone Sullivan said battery storage is “critical” to enhancing UK energy security and achieving Labour’s 2030 targets.

“Our upcoming project pipeline will strengthen the UK’s capacity to integrate more renewables and will allow the grid to be more flexible and resilient by managing electricity supply and demand,” Sullivan said.

“We have a strong momentum behind our projects, helping the UK to reap the benefits of cost-effective, clean renewable energy and a modern, flexible grid.”

The six projects add to EDF’s existing portfolio of more than 150 MW of battery energy storage systems across Oxfordshire, Kent and the West Midlands.

This includes the world’s first grid scale ‘hybrid’ battery at the Energy Superhub Oxford, which consists of a 50 MW lithium ion battery and a 2 MW vanadium flow battery.

EDF has a further 400 MW of battery storage projects already consented.

 

