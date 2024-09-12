Forth Green Freeport submits business case to unlock £25m funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Forth Green Freeport submits business case to unlock £25m funding boost

By Michael Behr
13/09/2024, 12:07 am
© Supplied by Forth Green FreeportCEO of Forth Green Freeport (FGF) Sarah Murray.
Forth Green Freeport (FGF) is looking to unlock £25 million of seed capital as it submits its full business case (FBC) to the Scottish and UK governments.

The FBC provides fresh details on the projects that will benefit from initial funding.

These include preparing land at the Port of Leith to develop into an offshore renewables hub and creating an integrated energy system at Babcock’s Rosyth site.

It will also be used to develop additional utility capacity and preparations to develop low-carbon hydrogen projects in Grangemouth, as well as create the AGIC Skills & Innovation Centre in Rosyth.

The FBC submission will now be reviewed by both governments. Following this, FGF’s partners, three local authorities and both governments will sign a memorandum of understanding to release the seed capital.

FGF CEO Sarah Murray said: “This is a key milestone. Our detailed FBC will, following approval, help unlock the important seed capital required to accelerate the opportunity to attract inward investment into the Forth Green Freeport areas.

“This is a long-term project and through our thorough economic analysis, we know it will deliver significant benefits to both the local communities and the country as a whole.”

She added: “Although our FBC submission is a great step forward, we still have plenty to do over the coming months including the appointment of a strong delivery team.”

Forth Green Freeports

Spanning Grangemouth, Leith, Rosyth, Burntisland and Edinburgh Airport, FGF aims to support the reindustrialisation of Central Scotland and large-scale economic regeneration over the next decade.

Previous estimates have predicted the project could bring in over £7 billion of private and public investment over the next decade.

This would in turn create 34,500 jobs, with around 16,000 of these being direct employment in the FGF’s target sectors and tax sites. However, earlier estimates had predicted 50,000.

The FGF consortium is one of two green freeport sites in Scotland, with the other located at the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport.

Among the landmark projects anticipated to form part of the initiative is a new Vestas wind turbine blade factory at the Port of Leith, while RWE plans to build a green hydrogen production plant at Grangemouth.

Chairwoman of Forth Green Freeport Dame Susan Rice said: “Our FBC outlines in fine detail how we will deliver our shared vision. Through strong public and private partnership and robust governance, Forth Green Freeport operates with the highest level of integrity, which will be further reflected in our robust Fair Work and Investment Principles and our commitment to decarbonising the Forth area and to deliver for the local communities.

“The seed funding will be wisely invested to ensure that we maximise business growth in areas of underdevelopment to breathe new life into them and open opportunity for everyone.”

