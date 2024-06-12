Vestas confirms plans for wind turbine blade factory in Scotland

Vestas (CPH:VWS) has confirmed plans for a new wind turbine blade factory in Scotland, submitting planning documents with Edinburgh City Council.

The Danish manufacturer last week lodged a proposal of application notice with the council for the development site at the Port of Leith.

The move coincides with the UK and Scottish governments approving plans for a green freeport covering the Leith port, which provides tax breaks and other incentives.

Vestas has long been rumoured to be considering a blade manufacturing facility in Leith, with Scotland’s energy minister appearing to confirm the move earlier this year.

In a statement, Vestas said the company has not made a final investment decision on the blade factory, but if approved it would become the first such facility in Scotland.

Vestas operates a blade factory on the Isle of Wight, while German competitor Siemens Gamesa has a factory in Hull.

The UK currently imports a high percentage of equipment used in offshore wind construction, and there have been concerns that the country’s net zero goals are at risk without an increase in domestic manufacturing.

© Supplied by Forth Ports

The BBC reported the plans will see Vestas produce its new design of B236 offshore blades in Leith, which measure 377ft in length.

A Vestas spokesperson told the BBC: “The UK’s offshore wind sector has strong potential, and Vestas has identified the Port of Leith as a possible location for a wind turbine blade manufacturing facility.”

“A final investment decision has not been made and will be based on several factors including the viability of the business case and the market outlook.”

Vestas chief executive officer Henrik Andersen has previously said the Leith site depends on long-term demand signals from the UK government.

In November, Mr Andersen said the North Sea is “probably the most attractive area in the world for offshore wind”.

In Scotland alone, a whopping 28 gigawatts of capacity projects are in the pipeline thanks to the vast ScotWind offshore leasing round.

Chinese manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy is also planning to build a turbine factory in Scotland, which has raised national security concerns.

Elsewhere, Japanese firm Sumitomo also recently confirmed plans to build a £350m cable factory in the Highlands after agreeing a funding package from the Scottish Government.

The Sumitomo factory forms part of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and will produce cables for use in offshore wind projects.