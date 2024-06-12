Vestas confirms plans for wind turbine blade factory in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Vestas confirms plans for wind turbine blade factory in Scotland

By Mathew Perry
12/06/2024, 3:18 pm Updated: 12/06/2024, 3:21 pm
© Courtesy of Vestas Wind Systems A/SVestas turbine wind farm
Vestas wind turbine blade mould, Nakskov, Denmark

Vestas (CPH:VWS) has confirmed plans for a new wind turbine blade factory in Scotland, submitting planning documents with Edinburgh City Council.

The Danish manufacturer last week lodged a proposal of application notice with the council for the development site at the Port of Leith.

The move coincides with the UK and Scottish governments approving plans for a green freeport covering the Leith port, which provides tax breaks and other incentives.

Vestas has long been rumoured to be considering a blade manufacturing facility in Leith, with Scotland’s energy minister appearing to confirm the move earlier this year.

In a statement, Vestas said the company has not made a final investment decision on the blade factory, but if approved it would become the first such facility in Scotland.

Vestas operates a blade factory on the Isle of Wight, while German competitor Siemens Gamesa has a factory in Hull.

The UK currently imports a high percentage of equipment used in offshore wind construction, and there have been concerns that the country’s net zero goals are at risk without an increase in domestic manufacturing.

forth green freeport © Supplied by Forth Ports
The renewable energy hub planned for the Port of Leith.

The BBC reported the plans will see Vestas produce its new design of B236 offshore blades in Leith, which measure 377ft in length.

A Vestas spokesperson told the BBC: “The UK’s offshore wind sector has strong potential, and Vestas has identified the Port of Leith as a possible location for a wind turbine blade manufacturing facility.”

“A final investment decision has not been made and will be based on several factors including the viability of the business case and the market outlook.”

Vestas chief executive officer Henrik Andersen has previously said the Leith site depends on long-term demand signals from the UK government.

In November, Mr Andersen said the North Sea is “probably the most attractive area in the world for offshore wind”.

In Scotland alone, a whopping 28 gigawatts of capacity projects are in the pipeline thanks to the vast ScotWind offshore leasing round.

Chinese manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy is also planning to build a turbine factory in Scotland, which has raised national security concerns.

Elsewhere, Japanese firm Sumitomo also recently confirmed plans to build a £350m cable factory in the Highlands after agreeing a funding package from the Scottish Government.

The Sumitomo factory forms part of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and will produce cables for use in offshore wind projects.

