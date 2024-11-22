Ener-G Services moves into new office in Westhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Ener-G Services moves into new office in Westhill

By Michael Behr
22/11/2024, 7:19 am
© Supplied by Knight Property GrouManaging director of Ener-G Services Graeme Harper.
Managing director of Ener-G Services Graeme Harper.

Ener-G Services, an electrical engineering company specialising in servicing the renewables, marine and offshore sectors, has added new premises at Kingshill Commercial Park in Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

The company has let Unit 6E, which extends to 2,500 sq ft on a five-year lease. This new base is in addition to their current base at BlueSky Business Space in Westhill.

Managing director of Ener-G Services Graeme Harper said: “We are excited to accelerate the growth of our business and this new office location marks a significant milestone in that journey. The space provides a high-quality, modern workspace that will enable our team to thrive and collaborate more effectively.

“This move aligns with our long-term vision for the company, offering ample space to accommodate our expanding operations and future growth.”

Several other companies operating in the energy industry have signed leases for space at Kingshill Commercial Park. These include Norwegian accommodation vessel group Prosafe, which moved out of its office in the Silver Fin Building, to take up a five-year lease at the park.

In addition, subsea specialist Sulmara opened a new north-east office late last year, buoyed by a period of sustained success. In addition, the UK arm of global firm Mermaid Subsea Services (MSS) moved to the park as it aimed to grow its headcount.

Management surveyor at Knight Property Group, which owns the Kingshill Commercial Park, Dan Mitchell added: “Demand for space at Kingshill Commercial Park has consistently remained strong, reflecting the park’s appeal to a diverse range of tenants. We are thrilled to have finalised this agreement with Ener-G and we look forward to seeing them thrive.

“Westhill offers an ideal setting for companies seeking a strategic base, with its close proximity to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR), providing excellent connectivity to the city centre, Aberdeen Airport, and beyond.”

Recommended for you