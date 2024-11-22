Ener-G Services moves into new office in Westhill

Ener-G Services, an electrical engineering company specialising in servicing the renewables, marine and offshore sectors, has added new premises at Kingshill Commercial Park in Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

The company has let Unit 6E, which extends to 2,500 sq ft on a five-year lease. This new base is in addition to their current base at BlueSky Business Space in Westhill.

Managing director of Ener-G Services Graeme Harper said: “We are excited to accelerate the growth of our business and this new office location marks a significant milestone in that journey. The space provides a high-quality, modern workspace that will enable our team to thrive and collaborate more effectively.

“This move aligns with our long-term vision for the company, offering ample space to accommodate our expanding operations and future growth.”

Several other companies operating in the energy industry have signed leases for space at Kingshill Commercial Park. These include Norwegian accommodation vessel group Prosafe, which moved out of its office in the Silver Fin Building, to take up a five-year lease at the park.

In addition, subsea specialist Sulmara opened a new north-east office late last year, buoyed by a period of sustained success. In addition, the UK arm of global firm Mermaid Subsea Services (MSS) moved to the park as it aimed to grow its headcount.

Management surveyor at Knight Property Group, which owns the Kingshill Commercial Park, Dan Mitchell added: “Demand for space at Kingshill Commercial Park has consistently remained strong, reflecting the park’s appeal to a diverse range of tenants. We are thrilled to have finalised this agreement with Ener-G and we look forward to seeing them thrive.

“Westhill offers an ideal setting for companies seeking a strategic base, with its close proximity to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR), providing excellent connectivity to the city centre, Aberdeen Airport, and beyond.”