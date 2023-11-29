Sulmara opens new Aberdeen office after exceeding growth targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Sulmara opens new Aberdeen office after exceeding growth targets

By Ryan Duff
29/11/2023, 2:29 pm
© Supplied by SulmaraSulmara's office in Kingshill Park.
Sulmara opens a new office in Kingshill Park.

Subsea specialist Sulmara has opened a new north-east office after a period of sustained success saw it outgrow its existing city centre premises.

The firm has opened new offices at Kingshill Park in Westhill and is looking to expand the number of employees it has at the site.

Sulmara chief technology officer Andy Doggett, who is based in the new facility, said: “Our new office provides our dedicated team with high-quality workspace situated in an excellent, convenient location that enhances productivity and well-being.”

Following a successful year for the north-east firm, Sulmara needed to find a new space for its growing workforce.

The firm told Energy Voice that four new employees are expected to start in early 2024 and an additional four were created this year.

Sulmara said new starts will begin work between summer and the end of the year for the role created in 2023.

Mr Doggett added: “We have exceeded our growth targets, resulting in the need to expand our Aberdeen hub, both onshore and offshore, which is an indication of where the company is heading.

“We will have more than 20 people based in Westhill, and we are looking to add to that in the coming weeks as the business continues to grow. Being in the subsea hub amongst competitors and clients, the site offers great opportunities for that to happen, and we look forward to being part of the exciting journey.”

© Supplied by Sulmara
The Sulmara team at its new office in Kingshill Park.

Formed in 2019 and employing 180 people worldwide, earlier this month Sulmara was invited to address offshore wind leaders in the US on the challenges the industry faces in reducing the costs associated with windfarm developments.

The firm’s head of sales Michael King spoke at the annual Oceantic Network-organised Leadership 100 Summit in Boston, explaining how offshore survey planning has an important part to play in reducing overall costs.

Chief executive Kevin McBarron commented: “Sulmara prides itself on challenging the status quo to deliver on our mission of a sustainable energy future.

“Being invited to Leadership 100 was a big moment for us, as is the opening of our new site in Westhill.

“We are an organisation that always wants to develop, whether that is talent, methodology or technology, and we are excited by the continued growth we have seen across many areas of the business.”

