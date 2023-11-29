Sulmara opens new Aberdeen office after exceeding growth targets

Subsea specialist Sulmara has opened a new north-east office after a period of sustained success saw it outgrow its existing city centre premises.

The firm has opened new offices at Kingshill Park in Westhill and is looking to expand the number of employees it has at the site.

Sulmara chief technology officer Andy Doggett, who is based in the new facility, said: “Our new office provides our dedicated team with high-quality workspace situated in an excellent, convenient location that enhances productivity and well-being.”

Following a successful year for the north-east firm, Sulmara needed to find a new space for its growing workforce.

The firm told Energy Voice that four new employees are expected to start in early 2024 and an additional four were created this year.

Sulmara said new starts will begin work between summer and the end of the year for the role created in 2023.

Mr Doggett added: “We have exceeded our growth targets, resulting in the need to expand our Aberdeen hub, both onshore and offshore, which is an indication of where the company is heading.

“We will have more than 20 people based in Westhill, and we are looking to add to that in the coming weeks as the business continues to grow. Being in the subsea hub amongst competitors and clients, the site offers great opportunities for that to happen, and we look forward to being part of the exciting journey.”

Formed in 2019 and employing 180 people worldwide, earlier this month Sulmara was invited to address offshore wind leaders in the US on the challenges the industry faces in reducing the costs associated with windfarm developments.

The firm’s head of sales Michael King spoke at the annual Oceantic Network-organised Leadership 100 Summit in Boston, explaining how offshore survey planning has an important part to play in reducing overall costs.

Chief executive Kevin McBarron commented: “Sulmara prides itself on challenging the status quo to deliver on our mission of a sustainable energy future.

“Being invited to Leadership 100 was a big moment for us, as is the opening of our new site in Westhill.

“We are an organisation that always wants to develop, whether that is talent, methodology or technology, and we are excited by the continued growth we have seen across many areas of the business.”