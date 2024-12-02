ScottishPower offers ‘lifeline’ to Grangemouth workers facing redundancy

Spanish-owned ScottishPower said its aim to deliver 1,000 jobs in 2025 will offer a “lifeline” for Grangemouth workers who face redundancy.

The firm said workers from Grangemouth “have the sought after skills” it is looking for as it builds out electricity networks to connect low carbon energy production to the grid.

Last month ScottishPower said it expects to create 1,000 direct jobs and “tens of thousands more in the supply chain” after signing contracts for a £5.4 billion investment in UK transmission infrastructure.

Grangemouth operator Petroineos confirmed earlier this year that it will close Scotland’s only oil refinery in 2025, leading to the loss of 400 jobs.

This has prompted a strong response from Unite the Union as general secretary Sharon Graham led the charge for action from both the Scottish and UK governments last week.

© Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Graham said: “To throw highly skilled workers at Grangemouth on the scrapheap would be a monumental act of industrial vandalism.

“Grangemouth is essential to the success of the Scottish economy and politicians from all parties need to focus on finding a viable solution.

“Politicians from all sides need to come together and ensure a viable future for Grangemouth, not at some time in the distant future but here and now. A failure to act by either Westminster or Holyrood government will not be forgiven or forgotten.”

The Iberdrola-owned firm said that it is offering up a “job lifeline” to those impacted by redundancies in a recent release.

ScottishPower people and organisation director, Sarah McNulty, said: “The massive investment in electricity networks is not just good for modernising critical Scottish infrastructure but for jobs too.

“This is one of our largest ever recruitment programmes and one of the largest in Scotland. Workers at both Ineos and ISG will have the sought after skills we are looking for and we have the jobs to match.”

ISG is a major UK-based construction company that announced 2,200 workers were made redundant with immediate effect last week as it fell into administration.

ScottishPower aims to assist during ‘concerning time’ for workers

McNulty added that her firm appreciates that this is a “concerning time” for those facing job losses.

As a result of this, ScottishPower has reached out to human resource teams at both ISG and Ineos to “flag our opportunities” and assist affected workers into new roles as quickly as possible,” the people and organisation director said.

McNulty added: “We’re also more than happy to look at how we help people make the move into power networks from oil and gas if they’re looking for a career switch so anyone interested should get in touch.

“These are skilled, secure and well-paid roles that will offer a long-term career helping build, operate and maintain the electricity network across central southern Scotland and we also have roles across our renewables business too.”

© Image: SP Energy Networks

The company announced its “biggest issued contract opportunity ever” through subsidiary SP Energy Networks in January.

At the time, ScottishPower chief executive officer Keith Anderson said the firm is delivering “the largest overhaul of the grid since its inception”.

The agreement with 19 suppliers includes up to £3bn on new overhead lines and £2.4bn on new and upgraded substations.

Government engagement seen as ‘smoke and mirrors’

Previously the UK government’s plans to step up support for those affected by the Grangemouth oil refinery closure was deemed nothing but “smoke and mirrors” by unite the union.

Labour pledged to “stand with Grangemouth workers” and highlighted a £100 million joint support package with the Scottish government in October.

This came as UK energy secretary Ed Miliband and Scottish government cabinet secretary Gillian Martin attended a meeting of the Grangemouth Future Industry Board.

Unite’s Graham said at the time: “The government should be focused on preserving the current jobs rather than making a smoke and mirrors announcement around training for jobs that don’t exist.”