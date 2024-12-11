UK’s £14bn energy supply chain is “at risk”, trade body warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK’s £14bn energy supply chain is “at risk”, trade body warns

Beama, a trade body representing UK electrical and energy infrastructure manufacturers, has called for urgent reform in a letter addressed to senior ministers Sarah Jones, Ed Miliband and Jonathan Reynolds.
Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
11/12/2024, 11:30 am Updated: 11/12/2024, 11:53 am
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© Supplied by Ed Miliband/XLabour frontbench energy team including Ed Miliband and Sarah Jones.
Labour frontbench energy team including Ed Miliband and Sarah Jones.

Over 90,000 jobs in the UK’s £14 billion electrical infrastructure manufacturing sector are at risk without urgent reform to industrial policy, a trade body has warned.

Beama, a trade body representing UK electrical and energy infrastructure manufacturers, has called for a meeting with ministers at the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) to address concerns including the need to drive demand and overcome barriers to growth.

In a letter to industry minister Sarah Jones, energy secretary Ed Miliband and business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds, the chief executive of Beama urged government to lower the price of electricity, improve finance offerings and provide commercial clarity for electricity networks growth.

The letter was signed by 17 chief executives and representatives from across the UK electrical product supply chain, including Hitachi and Schneider Electric.

In a statement, a Beama spokesperson said government departments involved with the development of the UK’s industrial strategy had support the electrical manufacturing sector, adding: “Failure to do so puts at risk a major growth sector that employs over 90,000 people in the UK.”

Beama said the industry it represents attempted but failed to secure meetings with the industry minister over the summer to outline how critical the electrical product supply chain is to delivering the government’s clean power aims by 2030.

The lack of input offered to the net zero supply chain risks “severely undermining” the UK’s industrial objectives, the spokesperson added.

“Following NESO’s analysis of the UK’s clean power 2030 trajectories, some product areas forecast the need to multiply production by over 10 times by 2035,” trade body Beama’s chief executive Yselkla Farmer said in the letter published Tuesday. “Our members are essential to UK decarbonisation and economic growth.”

In summary of the trade body’s response to the UK’s industrial strategy green paper consultation, Farmer said increased investment requires visible customer demand.

“If demand improves, manufacturers will also need attractive conditions for doing business in the UK,” she told ministers. “This will include factors such as availability of staff, reasonable energy costs, competitive incentives and beneficial trade conditions.”

© Supplied by Beama
Beama CEO Yselkla Farmer at the trade association’s annual conference on 27.11.24.

A recent report by Beama, which represents more than 200 manufacturers of products driving electrification of the energy system, showed that the manufacturing sector must scale up ten times to reach the government’s clean power goals.

The trade body’s CEO has also called for the government to upgrade its Electricity Products Supply Chain Council, formed in 2022, to a permanent Net Zero Supply Chain Taskforce.

Prime minister Keir Starmer this month watered down Labour’s original target to reach 100% clean power by 2030, which Farmer described in an interview with Energy Voice as requiring a “Herculean” effort from the supply chain, to a revised goal of 95%.

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) said in November in its independent advice on the clean power goals that the mission is “achievable”.

However, in its clean power pathways, it said that although gas-fired power consumption would be reduced, it would still comprise up to 5% of the energy mix.

