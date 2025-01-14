Minister: Extremist scaremongering to suggest UK close to experiencing blackouts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Minister: Extremist scaremongering to suggest UK close to experiencing blackouts

By By Richard Wheeler and Harry Taylor, PA Political Staff
14/01/2025, 7:27 am
© BloombergStorage tanks at Grain LNG importation terminal. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg
Storage tanks at Grain LNG importation terminal. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

An energy minister has accused Tory MPs of “extremist scaremongering” as he denied the UK was close to experiencing blackouts during the cold snap.

Michael Shanks said “at no point” was the prospect of blackouts a concern for the government, despite warnings from energy giant Centrica that UK gas supplies fell to “concerningly low” levels with less than a week’s worth of demand for gas in store.

Shanks also took aim at the Conservative benches after they claimed the UK was “closer than at any point in the last 15 years” to an energy shortage and suggested he should resign if the lights go out.

Gas inventory levels have come under pressure from the cold weather conditions and the end of Russian gas pipeline supplies through Ukraine at the end of last month.

Shanks, responding to an urgent question, told the House of Commons: “Energy security is a key priority for this government, and at no time was there any concern about Britain’s energy system being able to meet demand. Our systems worked entirely as intended.”

He added: “We have sufficient gas supply and electricity capacity to meet demand this winter, due to our diverse and resilient system. While storage is an important flexibility tool in the gas system, our varied sources of gas supply mean the UK is less reliant than some other European countries with more limited supply options.”

Shanks said the UK was able to use the UK continental shelf and import energy from Norway.

He told MPs: “Gas storage is used throughout the year, but typically operates in winter to help meet peaks in demand through colder spells, storage levels are expected to fluctuate across the winter period. This is what happened last week following the severe cold weather.”

Coming close to blackout

For the Tories, shadow energy minister Andrew Bowie said: “Many will not be aware of just how close this country came to an energy shortage, to blackouts, or demand control – closer than at any point in the last 15 years.”

He said gas storage levels last week were 26% lower than this time last year, and said the government’s plans to decarbonise the electricity grid was “playing fast and loose with our ability to keep the lights on”.

Bowie added: “This government is rushing headlong into a renewable energy-dominated system, a Chinese renewable energy-dominated system. But ministers can’t escape the fact that when the wind does not blow, and the sun does not shine, wind turbines and solar panels will not keep the lights on in Britain.

“Be in no doubt that this government’s ideological plans for our energy supply will leave the UK dependent on foreign imports, send bills soaring, and leave us teetering on the brink of blackouts.”

Shanks said his Conservative opponent was “confused in the facts,” adding the National Energy System Operator (NESO) stated “at no point were electricity supplies less than anticipated demand, and our engineers were able to rebalance the system without the need to consider any emergency measures”.

Shortfall

Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex) said: “The National Energy System Operator issued a warning of a 1,700MW shortfall at the evening peak but they revised that down to 1,200MW and they in fact were running at one point with only 580MW of margin.

“So how is the government so complacent about this? It is astonishing.

“And can I just warn (Shanks) that as someone who has followed the energy debate for the last 30 years or so, that this is almost unprecedented and for him to say ‘everything was absolutely fine’ is incredibly irresponsible when his own Government’s policies are contributing to the tightness of the generating margin.

“And can I ask him if the lights go out will he resign?”

Mr Shanks replied: “I have to say this is the kind of extremist scaremongering that we’ve come to expect from the shadow secretary of state (Claire Coutinho) on Twitter but we’re now hearing it in the House as well.

“It is thoroughly irresponsible to use language like that in this debate.”

He added: “The shadow minister and backbench MPs can repeat all they like the phrasing around blackouts, but at no point was that a concern.”

Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis (New Forest East) noted Mr Shanks was in “combat mode” while SNP MP Dave Doogan (Angus and Perthshire Glens) told the House: “In parliamentary language, I am unconvinced by the minister’s reassurance that the lights didn’t almost go out last week.”

Speaking in the House of Lords, energy security minister Lord Hunt of Kings Heath said there “is no energy crisis”.

In a sideswipe at Centrica, he added: “What we had is one company looking for Government subsidies and using the opportunity to make really what were alarmist headlines.”

