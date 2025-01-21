Humber Renewables Awards opens for nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Humber Renewables Awards opens for nominations

By Michael Behr
21/01/2025, 4:55 pm
© Supplied by Humber Marine & ReneWinners of the 2024 Humber Renewables Awards.
Winners of the 2024 Humber Renewables Awards.

The 2025 edition of the Humber Renewables Awards has opened for applications across its nine award categories.

Delivered by Humber Marine & Renewables, the winners will be unveiled at the Hull Doubletree by Hilton Hotel on 1 May as the finale to the two-day Offshore Wind Connections event.

RWE, headline sponsor of OWC 2025, is backing the event once again with OWC returning for its third year.

Having first launched in 2023, OWC is set to bring together hundreds of industry leaders in Hull this spring to share best practice, explore innovation and update on project and policy developments.

Current Humber Renewables Champion Camilla Carlbom Flinn, the vice chair of Humber Marine & Renewables, has been instrumental in the organisation’s development – including the merger with Grimsby Renewables Partnership and the recent significant funding win from Maritime UK.

Launching 2025’s event, Carlbom Flinn said: “Humber Marine & Renewables is delighted to bring these two events forward together once again.

“Set against a backdrop of ongoing work to build capacity of offshore wind in the near North Sea, a huge contract win for Siemens Gamesa, and a continued focus on security and supply of energy – across all forms – it promises to be a fascinating couple of days.

“When it comes to the awards, I now know first-hand what an incredibly proud and humbling feeling it is to be recognised by your peers, and I’d encourage all with a stake in the sector to get on board and enter in 2025.

“Preparations for this year’s events are going well, and I look forward to seeing the renewables industry convene for a vital two days of insight and inspiration.”

The Humber area has become a growing hub for the UK’s renewable energy sector, with both hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects calling the region home.

With access to multiple geological sites in the North Sea and the massive Drax power station on its doorstep, it forms an attractive location for several new developments.

These include the Viking CCS project, which is expected to capture and store up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030, and the Humber Hydrogen Hub projects, being developed by Equinor, Centrica and SSE Thermal.

Launching the call for nominations, the team behind the Humber Renewables Awards has underlined the sector’s breadth, with the scope going well beyond wind.

Previous winners of the Humber Renewables Awards have been drawn from major project developers, key supply chain and training partners, as well as the fields of micro-generation, battery storage, solar and hydrogen innovation, together with supporting ports, logistics and engineering operations.

