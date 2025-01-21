Humber Renewables Awards opens for nominations

The 2025 edition of the Humber Renewables Awards has opened for applications across its nine award categories.

Delivered by Humber Marine & Renewables, the winners will be unveiled at the Hull Doubletree by Hilton Hotel on 1 May as the finale to the two-day Offshore Wind Connections event.

RWE, headline sponsor of OWC 2025, is backing the event once again with OWC returning for its third year.

Having first launched in 2023, OWC is set to bring together hundreds of industry leaders in Hull this spring to share best practice, explore innovation and update on project and policy developments.

Current Humber Renewables Champion Camilla Carlbom Flinn, the vice chair of Humber Marine & Renewables, has been instrumental in the organisation’s development – including the merger with Grimsby Renewables Partnership and the recent significant funding win from Maritime UK.

Launching 2025’s event, Carlbom Flinn said: “Humber Marine & Renewables is delighted to bring these two events forward together once again.

“Set against a backdrop of ongoing work to build capacity of offshore wind in the near North Sea, a huge contract win for Siemens Gamesa, and a continued focus on security and supply of energy – across all forms – it promises to be a fascinating couple of days.

“When it comes to the awards, I now know first-hand what an incredibly proud and humbling feeling it is to be recognised by your peers, and I’d encourage all with a stake in the sector to get on board and enter in 2025.

“Preparations for this year’s events are going well, and I look forward to seeing the renewables industry convene for a vital two days of insight and inspiration.”

The Humber area has become a growing hub for the UK’s renewable energy sector, with both hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects calling the region home.

With access to multiple geological sites in the North Sea and the massive Drax power station on its doorstep, it forms an attractive location for several new developments.

These include the Viking CCS project, which is expected to capture and store up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030, and the Humber Hydrogen Hub projects, being developed by Equinor, Centrica and SSE Thermal.

Launching the call for nominations, the team behind the Humber Renewables Awards has underlined the sector’s breadth, with the scope going well beyond wind.

Previous winners of the Humber Renewables Awards have been drawn from major project developers, key supply chain and training partners, as well as the fields of micro-generation, battery storage, solar and hydrogen innovation, together with supporting ports, logistics and engineering operations.