Orsted CEO says 2024 ops performed ‘well’ despite US impairment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Orsted CEO says 2024 ops performed ‘well’ despite US impairment

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
21/01/2025, 5:48 pm
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© BloombergMads Nipper
Mads Nipper, chief executive officer of Orsted A/S, during a panel session on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Orsted said on Monday that it expects to record an operating profit of 24.8 billion Danish kroner (US$3.4b) for 2024, a slight uptick on 2023, despite being hit with a hefty US impairment bill.

On an investor call on Tuesday, the group’s president and chief executive Mads Nipper said operations “continue to perform well”.

The company said in a statement that annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for 2024 were “in line with guidance”.

Nipper said operational earnings from onshore and offshore assets were the “main contributors” to operating profit last year and have “delivered in line” with expectations.

In 2023, Orsted recorded group EBITDA of 24b kroner ($3.3b) excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees, a majority of which came from its offshore wind businesses.

The company said on Monday that it was hit by a 12.1b kroner ($1.6b) impairment in the US market related to interest rate increase, seabed leases, and delays to the 924MW offshore wind farm Sunrise Wind.

Nipper said a defect in the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable had forced the company to change the construction set-up at Sunrise, necessitating a redesign, with ongoing final tests expected to be finalised in Q1 2025 and result in increased vessel costs.

Orsted also expects to record an impairment of 3.5b kroner ($489.1m) due to the “reduced” book value of seabed leases off the costs of New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware.

It recorded a 75 basis-point increase in the weighted average cost of capital in the fourth quarter due to an increase in long-dated US interest rates, leading to an impairment of 4.3b kroner ($600m) relating to these “adverse developments” in the US market.

Nipper described the impairments and construction challenges as “very disappointing”, adding that the change in interest rates had led to a “decrease in value creation”. He explained that the US market is a new region for Orsted and remains a nascent market.

The mid-single digit internal rate of return (IRR) on the project is not expected to take into account the incoming presidency, Nipper added.

In a ‘pre-close’ presentation, Orsted said that low availability at Hornsea 1 and 2 in the UK during the first half of 2024 had resulted in “curtailment” of the wind farms due to electrical infrastructure affecting export cables.

The company said it planned to “farm down”, or sell, a minority 12.45% stake in offshore wind farms Hornsea 1, Hornsea 2, the Walney Extension, the Burbo Bank Extension. Those transactions closed on 31 December, with “no EBITDA gain”, it added.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Hornsea 4 is expected to reach a final investment decision (FID) in the autumn, while Hornsea 3 has reached FID and secured OEM contracts including with Siemens Gamesa as the supplier of offshore turbines.

The wind developer said in its fourth quarter presentation that continued execution of its divestment proceed is expected to yield proceeds of 70-80b kroner ($9.7-11.1b) from 2024 to 2026, roughly evenly split over the three years.

Orsted announced a restructuring of its operations in 2022, splitting its business into regions including Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Its share price fell 10.73% by the time the market closed on Tuesday, at 278.70 kroner, down from 312.20 kroner at close of trading on Monday.

The company did not return comment before publication.

 

Recommended for you

Tags