Scottish Renewables launches new clean energy cluster

Scottish Renewables has launched the clean energy cluster, an organisation to help drive growth in Scotland’s offshore wind supply chain.

The body’s membership will include organisations based in or working across Scotland, from the Borders to the Highlands and Islands, covering ports and large-scale contractors as well as small and medium enterprises.

The cluster group aims to promote, connect and guide suppliers across the country looking to succeed in renewable energy.

It also seeks to enhance business development opportunities, foster innovation, drive skills development and boost the global competitiveness of Scotland’s renewable energy supply chain.

Director of energy transition and supply chain at Scottish Renewables Emma Harrick said: “Scotland’s offshore wind supply chain is a crucial component of the green energy revolution. The remarkable entrepreneurial spirit shown by so many businesses in the sector is supporting the delivery of work packages as varied as munitions clearing, robotics, subsea inspection, port services and industrial workwear.

“The clean energy cluster is a crucial step in fostering even stronger connections between Scotland’s supply chain and the developer community providing opportunities to boost innovation, create skilled jobs and accelerate the growth of Scotland’s diverse supplier network.”

She added: “A unified Scottish cluster will enhance support for all Scottish suppliers. We already have a wealth of suppliers supporting the renewable energy sector, including start-ups and those transitioning from other sectors, contributing their world-class expertise not only to projects in Scotland but worldwide.”

Scottish Renewables was last month appointed by the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWEC) as the cluster management organisation, to move from the current model and establish a national supply chain cluster for Scotland.

Scottish Renewables will work closely with Scotland’s suppliers, enterprise agencies and academic institutions to place collaboration at the heart of the cluster.

Acting minister for climate action and co-chair of SOWEC Alasdair Allan said: “This national cluster will strengthen the support provided to Scotland’s offshore wind supply chain businesses and make a real difference to the sector.

“These businesses are a crucial element of our offshore wind economy, employing people in communities across Scotland. I look forward to engaging with the national cluster and supporting its aims in my role as SOWEC co-chair.”