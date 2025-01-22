Scottish Renewables launches new clean energy cluster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Scottish Renewables launches new clean energy cluster

By Michael Behr
22/01/2025, 10:52 am Updated: 22/01/2025, 11:07 am
© Supplied by Scottish RenewablesScottish Renewables director of energy transition and supply chain Emma Harrick (left) in Glasgow to launch the Clean Energy Cluster.
(L-R) Emma Harrick, Director of Energy Transition and Supply Chain at Scottish Renewables, Sophie Pacitti, Supply Chain Officer - Stakeholder Engagement and Antigoni Markitani, Supply Chain Officer - Events and Marketing

Scottish Renewables has launched the clean energy cluster, an organisation to help drive growth in Scotland’s offshore wind supply chain.

The body’s membership will include organisations based in or working across Scotland, from the Borders to the Highlands and Islands, covering ports and large-scale contractors as well as small and medium enterprises.

The cluster group aims to promote, connect and guide suppliers across the country looking to succeed in renewable energy.

It also seeks to enhance business development opportunities, foster innovation, drive skills development and boost the global competitiveness of Scotland’s renewable energy supply chain.

Director of energy transition and supply chain at Scottish Renewables Emma Harrick said: “Scotland’s offshore wind supply chain is a crucial component of the green energy revolution. The remarkable entrepreneurial spirit shown by so many businesses in the sector is supporting the delivery of work packages as varied as munitions clearing, robotics, subsea inspection, port services and industrial workwear.

“The clean energy cluster is a crucial step in fostering even stronger connections between Scotland’s supply chain and the developer community providing opportunities to boost innovation, create skilled jobs and accelerate the growth of Scotland’s diverse supplier network.”

She added: “A unified Scottish cluster will enhance support for all Scottish suppliers. We already have a wealth of suppliers supporting the renewable energy sector, including start-ups and those transitioning from other sectors, contributing their world-class expertise not only to projects in Scotland but worldwide.”

Scottish Renewables was last month appointed by the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWEC) as the cluster management organisation, to move from the current model and establish a national supply chain cluster for Scotland.

Scottish Renewables will work closely with Scotland’s suppliers, enterprise agencies and academic institutions to place collaboration at the heart of the cluster.

Acting minister for climate action and co-chair of SOWEC Alasdair Allan said: “This national cluster will strengthen the support provided to Scotland’s offshore wind supply chain businesses and make a real difference to the sector.

“These businesses are a crucial element of our offshore wind economy, employing people in communities across Scotland. I look forward to engaging with the national cluster and supporting its aims in my role as SOWEC co-chair.”

