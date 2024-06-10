Renewable energy the ‘most important sector’ to NE Scotland’s economic future – Scottish Renewables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Renewable energy the ‘most important sector’ to NE Scotland’s economic future – Scottish Renewables

By Erikka Askeland
10/06/2024, 7:52 am Updated: 10/06/2024, 11:39 am
Claire Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables, reveals a General Election manifesto which sets out why investment, infrastructure and innovation will be key to UK securing a world-class clean energy system.

People in Scotland’s north east think renewable energy is the most important sector to the region’s economic future, a new poll by Scottish Renewables has revealed.

However, the next UK Government risks being cut adrift in the global race to a clean energy future unless investment, infrastructure and innovation are at the heart of its plans to secure a world-class clean energy system, the trade body said

In its manifesto launched ahead of the upcoming General Election, Scottish Renewables set out the top priorities for Scotland’s renewable energy industry over the next five years, highlighting the importance of attracting private investment, delivering infrastructure and maintaining the UK’s strengths in innovation.

Manifesto calls

The Scottish Renewables manifesto ‘Clean energy future: time is now’ makes a number of recommendations for the next UK Government.

It calls for action to modernise the Contracts for Difference scheme to enable the stable deployment of Scotland’s renewable energy pipeline.

It also want so to see upgrades to ports and new transmission infrastructure prioritised.

The body also advises the incoming government to adopt an “evolutionary, not revolutionary” approach to market reform to incentivise investment.

Polling finds

New polling by Survation, commissioned by Scottish Renewables, reveals people in the north east of Scotland think renewable energy is the most important sector to the region’s economic future with oil and gas coming a close second.

The polling asked ‘Which of the following sectors do you think is the most important to the economic future of north east Scotland’ and found that 38% of people think renewable energy (including offshore wind) is most important. Other options included in the survey were oil and gas (34%), agriculture (11%), fishing (7%) and tourism (5%).

© Supplied by Renewable UK
ScottishRenewables chief executive Claire Mack said “there’s no time to waste” in the global race to net zero. Image:  Renewable UK

Claire Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables said: “Whoever forms the next UK Government will have no time to waste if it is to commit to accelerating the deployment of renewable energy and must set out clearly how it will fully unlock the huge social and economic potential of our renewable energy resources.

“Otherwise, we will lose ground in the global race to net-zero that we can never win back.

“Our latest polling shows that voters in the north-east of Scotland, the energy capital of Europe for generations, clearly believe that renewable energy is the most important sector to their economic future.

“Now is the time to build upon our successes and enable a multi-decade pipeline which will bolster our energy security, create thousands of high-value jobs, boost the competitiveness of our supply chains and deliver affordable, clean energy for billpayers.

“In the crucial months and years ahead, we must attract the investment, deliver the infrastructure and support the innovation that hold the keys to a prosperous future.

“Scotland’s renewable energy industry stands ready to work with whoever forms the next UK Government to deliver the ambitious action outlined in our manifesto which is needed to seize the era-defining opportunities of renewable energy.”

