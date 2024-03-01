Drax to explore Viking carbon transport options with Harbour, BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Drax to explore Viking carbon transport options with Harbour, BP

By Andrew Dykes
01/03/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by DraxDrax Power Station in Yorkshire, the site of a planned carbon capture and storage project.
Drax is to explore a tie-up with the developers of the Viking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project which could see an additional route for sequestering biomass emissions.

In its annual results update on Thursday the energy firm (LON:DRX) said it had recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Harbour Energy and BP to “assess options for transportation and storage of CO2”.

It’s understood the agreement covers early feasibility studies on how the nearby Drax Power Station could connect into Viking pipeline infrastructure around the Humber.

Led by operator Harbour, Viking aims to capture emissions from across the south Humber region, the UK’s most industrialised area. Emissions from the cluster’s industrial partners would then be transported by pipeline and stored in the depleted Viking gas fields in the southern North Sea, via the Theddlethorpe terminal.

Once operational, Viking is expected to be one of the largest CCS projects in the world, aiming to capture and store up to 10m tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030.

Illustration of the Viking CCS project.

Drax is already a partner in the East Coast Cluster scheme – set to tie into the BP-led Northern Endurance storage reservoir to the northeast – but a potential link to Viking would open up additional options to offload CO2.

Meanwhile the energy group is pushing ahead plans for bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) at its power station site at nearby Selby, by installing post-combustion capture technology on two power generating assets.

It intends to complete its first unit – capable of capturing 4 million tonnes pf CO2 per year – by 2030 followed by an equal-sized second unit by 2035.

Planning consent for the scheme has been granted, but government is still consulting on a possible extension of bridging subsidies for the plant to enable operations between 2027-2030.

Richard Gwilliam, Drax Group’s UK BECCS Programme Director, said: “Viking CCS has a compelling vision for delivering the decarbonisation of the Humber. Their plans could facilitate significant investment into the region, create thousands of new highly skilled green jobs and ensure that the Humber continues to play an important long-term role in supporting the UK’s energy security.

“We are excited about working with Viking CCS through this new MoU which will explore how BECCS at Drax Power Station could connect to their pipeline.

“BECCS is currently the only credible large-scale technology that can generate renewable power and deliver carbon removals.”

Viking’s developers last month awarded a front end engineering and design (FEED) for the project contract to Technip Energies.

