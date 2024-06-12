SSEN and Hitachi progress Scottish subsea cable links projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

SSEN and Hitachi progress Scottish subsea cable links projects

SSEN Transmission said the Western Isles and Spittal-Peterhead HVDC links remain on track for 2030 energisation.
By Mathew Perry
12/06/2024, 10:42 am Updated: 12/06/2024, 10:44 am
© Supplied by FTI ConsultingA subsea cable
A subsea cable

SSEN Transmission and Hitachi Energy have moved two Scottish subsea cable projects closer to completion with the signing of contracts for pre-construction works.

SSEN said the Western Isles and Spittal-Peterhead high voltage direct current (HVDC) remain on track for energisation in 2030.

The Perth-based firm selected Hitachi Energy to deliver four HVDC converter stations for the project in 2023, with the two firms signing a framework agreement in March.

On Tuesday, representatives for the two firms signed contracts for the initial design, engineering studies, and supply chain activity before the construction phase begins.

The Western Isles and Spittal-Peterhead HVDC links form part of SSEN’s Pathway to 2030 programme.

SSEN said the £20bn investment will deliver a major upgrade of the electricity transmission network to transport renewable energy around Great Britain.

Other projects in the works programme include two 2GW HVDC links from Peterhead to England, reinforcements to onshore connections and upgrades to the existing Beauly to Denny line in the Highlands.

The agreement between SSEN and Hitachi follows successful delivery of the Caithness-Moray subsea link and works on the Shetland interconnector, which remains on track for energisation later this summer.

SSEN subsea cable links ‘firmly on track’

SSEN Transmission director of offshore delivery Sandy Mactaggart said the latest project milestone puts the Western Isles and Spitall-Peterhead links “firmly on track”.

“The progress we have made is testament to our strong working relationship with Hitachi Energy, which stands us in good stead as we deliver these important projects harnessing Scotland’s renewable potential and delivering clean energy to people’s homes,” Mr Mactaggart said.

© Supplied by SSEN Transmission
Niklas Persson from Hitachi Energy (left) and Sandy Mactaggart from SSEN Transmission at the signing ceremony at SSE’s head office in Perth on Tuesday, attended by delegates from both companies.

Hitahi Energy’s grid integration managing director Niklas Persson said: “We are excited to build on our long-standing and fruitful collaboration with SSEN Transmission to continue successfully delivering projects in Scotland to accelerate the energy transition at the pace that is needed.

“Electrification of the energy system is vital to achieving net zero, and our state-of-the-art HVDC technology will play a key role to stabilize and reinforce the transmission network, removing constraints and creating skilled job opportunities.”

 

