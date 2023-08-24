Planning consent granted for North Sea electric ‘superhighway’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Planning consent granted for North Sea electric ‘superhighway’

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/08/2023, 1:06 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Hitachi EnergyEGL2 hitachi
EGL2 is the largest transmission project underway in the UK.

Planning consent has been granted for a new subsea electricity superhighway that will boost grid connection between Scotland and England.

All relevant authorities have now signed off on Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2), a 525kV, 2 gigawatt (GW) high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable.

It will run from Peterhead in Aberdeenshire to Drax in England – with 273 miles of subsea cables and 43 miles of underground cables – and is being delivered as a joint venture between National Grid and SSEN Transmission.

Approval has been given by three local planning authorities for all the onshore and offshore elements of the project, including new converter stations and cables.

Marine Management Organisation in England and Marine Scotland have sanctioned the proposals, meaning it’s now up to regulator Ofgem to give the green light.

EGL2 will be the longest HVDC cable in the UK – providing enough capacity to power more than two million homes.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2024, with a targeted operational date of 2029.

It is seen as is essential to meeting the UK’s net zero commitments and delivering a cleaner, greener and more secure energy future.

Once complete, EGL2 will run from a new converter station and landfall point at Sandford Bay, Peterhead, under the North Sea, to Fraisthorpe, on the East Yorkshire coast.

Once onshore in England, it will run underground to a new converter station next to Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire.

Japan’s Hitachi Energy has been selected as the preferred tech provider for the two converter stations.

Planning permission in principle was granted by Aberdeenshire Council in May last year for the HVDC converter station, and on February 3 for a pylon compound joining the high-voltage underground cable to the overhead line.

The final piece of the puzzle – consent for a new converter station and section of underground cable from North Yorkshire Council – was secured on August 11.

Sarah Sale, EGL2 deputy project director, said: “We are delighted that our plans for the onshore and offshore elements of our project have been approved by all local planning authorities and marine licencing organisations. What was particularly pleasing to hear, was the support for the project and its purpose from a number of those planning authorities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has worked alongside us to reach this key milestone, particularly those who have come forward and shared their views. We will continue to work with the local community and keep them updated as the project develops, and moves into construction, and would like to thank them in advance for hosting such an important project.

“This renewable electricity superhighway is vital in supporting the UK’s transition to net zero and decarbonisation and we’re thrilled to be making such a significant contribution with the largest electricity transmission reinforcement project in the UK.”

