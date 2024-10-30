Consultation begins on plans to speed up grid planning process in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Grid & Retail

Consultation begins on plans to speed up grid planning process in Scotland

By Michael Behr
30/10/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 30/10/2024, 7:01 am
© Supplied by Sandy McCookWind turbines and electricity pylons on the Causeymire in Caithness.
Wind turbines and electricity pylons on the Causeymire in Caithness.

The Scottish and UK governments have launched a consultation to reform and streamline the grid planning process.

Among the proposed reforms are new standardised processes for developers to engage with local communities and stakeholders.

This aims to involve communities at the pre-application stage and improve the quality and speed of applications, with new powers for the Scottish Government to reject any that do not meet requirements.

The reforms will also include a standardised appeals process. This will include set criteria for challenging decisions on new energy infrastructure and cut the timeframe to raise objections from the current three months to six weeks.

In addition, governments are looking to reform the public inquiry process. These can take an average of 18 months and have cost the Scottish Government £1.9 million since 2021.

Under the proposals, inquiry sessions will still be held where necessary, but other forms of decision making will also be deployed on a case-by-case basis guided by a specialist reporter.

Finally, new powers will allow the Scottish Government to revoke, suspend or vary consents for energy infrastructure projects under specific circumstances. This aims to avoid restarting the approval process if amendments have to be made.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said the proposed changes were “modernising outdated bureaucratic processes to make sure Scotland is firmly open for business as we build the UK’s clean energy future”.

Net-zero ambitions

The move aims to speed up the roll out of renewable energy projects, such as onshore wind farms, and grid infrastructure.

However, there has been backlash from communities based near large energy infrastructure projects. They have focused on the visual impacts of pylons and wind turbines or the potential environmental damage they can cause.

Northeast MP and Conservative shadow energy minister Andrew Bowie warned that the “proposed changes would remove the right of every Scottish council to have recourse to public inquiry.”

He added: “It’s absolutely critical that communities take part in this consultation, to protect public confidence in the planning and consents process.”

Currently, the grid planning process means it can take up to four years to approve large electricity infrastructure projects in Scotland under UK legislation that has been in place since 1989.

This system can create uncertainty for investors and communities, which in turn can lead to higher costs being passed onto bill payers.

Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin said: “These long-awaited UK legislative reforms will help support Scotland realise our clean power ambitions, while providing investors with confidence that a more robust and efficient process is being applied.”

The four-week consultation will seek feedback the on proposed changes from affected communities and stakeholders, running until 26 November.

