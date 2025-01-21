Quinbrook invests £100m in UK hydrogen refuelling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen

Quinbrook invests £100m in UK hydrogen refuelling

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
21/01/2025, 7:00 am
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© Supplied by Aegis EnergyPost Thumbnail

Global investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has invested £100 million of equity into Aegis Energy to fund a roll-out of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure for fleets in the UK.

Transport is the highest-emitting sector in the UK, accounting for 29% of greenhouse gas emissions. Commercial vehicles alone contribute 10% of the country’s total emissions.

The UK government has said it will introduce a ban on non-zero emission vans and trucks by 2035, rowing back on a commitment to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by the end of this decade.

Keith Gains, managing director and UK regional lead at Quinbrook, which has around $4.8 billion (£3.9bn) of assets under management, said: “Targets under the UK’s zero emission vehicle mandate highlight the existing gaps in the infrastructure needed to provide accessible clean energy to transport fleets.”

London-based start-up Aegis Energy said it plans to install a network of five multi-refuelling stations across the UK by the end of 2027, the first of which is expected to launch in early 2026.

New refuelling stations are planned for Sheffield, Immingham, Warrington, Corby and Towcester.

It described installing depot infrastructure as “often impractical or unscalable, particularly where logistics operators lease their premises or there’s a grid constraint”.

The company said it has secured “sizeable grid connections” in more than its five planned locations and is expected to start construction on the first of the refuelling stations this year.

It said it plans to create a network of up to 30 multi-refuelling hubs by the end of the decade.

Each of the hubs is expected to reduce carbon-equivalent emissions by 14,300 tonnes per annum, the company said.

The roll-out will include multiple fuels such as hydrogen, bio-compressed natural gas derived from biogas, hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO) and electric vehicle-charging.

“The transition will take time and play out differently for each fleet, but by providing public hubs with multiple clean energy charging and refuelling options, we’re supporting operators to choose how they want to make the transition,” said Aegis Energy co-founder Christopher Thorneycroft-Smith.

The hubs will serve low-carbon fuels including AdBlue, hydrogen, bio-CNG and HVO, with the capacity to refuel and charge 40 heavy goods vehicles and 25 vans.

Recommended for you

Tags