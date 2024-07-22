Airbus forms partnership to bring London Gatwick into airport hydrogen hub programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Airbus forms partnership to bring London Gatwick into airport hydrogen hub programme

By Anna Kachkova
22/07/2024, 11:06 am
© Supplied by AirbusA concept of Airbus' ZEROe hydrogen aviation concept.

Airbus has partnered with London Gatwick, easyJet and Air Products to expand hydrogen capability and infrastructure in the UK.

Under the partnership, announced on July 18, London Gatwick will be brought into Airbus’ Hydrogen Hubs at Airports programme, which is aimed at expanding hydrogen infrastructure in aviation.

The partnership comes as Airbus is also working towards a target of bringing the world’s first hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft to market by 2035 under its ZEROe project. Airbus views setting up the appropriate infrastructure as key to enabling hydrogen-powered flights and sees the new partnership as a step towards this goal in the UK.

Under the Hydrogen Hubs at Airports framework, the partnership’s scope of work will cover liquid hydrogen supply and storage at the airport, refuelling and ground handling of hydrogen aircraft, as well as the exploration of shorter-term opportunities for using hydrogen at London Gatwick, the partners said.

They will now work together to establish how infrastructure to supply hydrogen could be introduced across the airport. This includes infrastructure for fuelling new types of aircraft.

The partners consider London Gatwick to be an ideal location for carrying out research and development (R&D) into critical support infrastructure for hydrogen-powered aviation thanks to the airport’s position as a UK hub for short- and medium-haul routes.

These are the routes that hydrogen-powered aircraft would initially be expected to be used on.

Air Products is the world’s largest supplier of hydrogen, while easyJet has operational expertise as a short-haul carrier.

Hydrogen production

Air Products is also planning to develop a green hydrogen production facility at Immingham, in the Yorkshire and the Humber region.

The company has said separately that it intends to supply green hydrogen produced at Immingham to its liquid hydrogen refuelling station in Crawley, where it would be used to fuel hydrogen fuel cell buses carrying passengers on routes in the Gatwick Airport, Crawley and Horley area.

Meanwhile, easyJet is already collaborating with Airbus, among others, on the Hydrogen South West initiative, aimed at fostering cross-sectoral partnerships to drive the development of hydrogen infrastructure and technology in Southwest England.

London Gatwick is part of the VINCI Airports network, which includes over 70 airports in 14 countries. Two other VINCI airports, Lyon Saint Exupery and Kansai, have also formed hydrogen hubs in partnership with Airbus to date.

Globally, Airbus has signed agreements with partners and airports across 13 countries to bring them into the Hydrogen Hub at Airports programme.

“Alongside sustainable aviation fuels, hydrogen stands out as having real potential to help us decarbonise Scope 3 emissions at the airport, particularly for the short haul aircraft that dominate London Gatwick’s operations,” stated London Gatwick’s CEO, Stewart Wingate. “In parallel we’ve accelerated our plans and aim to be net zero for the emissions we control – Scope 1 and 2 – ten years early, by 2030,” he added.

Airbus hydrogen goals

The other partners, meanwhile, talked up the importance of putting the necessary infrastructure in place as a stepping stone to the decarbonisation of the aviation sector.

Airbus’ vice-president of the ZEROe project, Glenn Llewellyn, noted that sharing “knowledge and best practice at airports will be critical for building the right hydrogen ecosystem around the world”.

The task at hand is considerable if Airbus is to reach its goal of launching hydrogen-powered flights by 2035. This will require not only new infrastructure, but also the skills needed to operate it and refuel hydrogen aircraft and reliable, affordable supplies of hydrogen.

The new partnership is designed to put these components into place at London Gatwick, but given that hydrogen-powered aviation is at such an early stage – as is low-carbon hydrogen production – there is a long way to go in terms of realising these ambitions.

