Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Scottish wind farms set to propel green hydrogen powered aircraft in Aberdeen

ScottishPower and ZeroAvia partnership to explore green hydrogen solutions for airports in Aberdeen and Glasgow.
By Mathew Perry
10/01/2024, 11:25 am Updated: 10/01/2024, 11:26 am
© Supplied by ScottishPower RenewaHalsary Windfarm
Halsary Windfarm

A new partnership will explore using green hydrogen created using electricity from Scottish wind farms to power aircraft based at airports in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The partnership between ScottishPower and hydrogen-electric engine ZeroAvia will explore the development of green hydrogen supply solutions for key airports.

The companies are aiming to support the decarbonisation of air travel by establishing hydrogen infrastructure for airports to support hydrogen-electric flight.

ZeroAvia use hydrogen-electric engines which generate electricity using hydrogen fuel cells, emitting only water as a by-product.

The company plans to commercialise engines for aircraft by 2027 and has a longstanding partnership with AGS Airports, which operates Aberdeen International Airport and Glasgow Airport.

© Supplied by ZeroAvia
ZeroAvia hydrogen-electric aircraft.

Meanwhile, ScottishPower will develop green hydrogen solutions to test and power aeroengines using electrolysers backed by 100% renewable power from its UK based windfarms.

The companies aim to contribute to the UK government’s target of achieving at least 6GW of electrolytic green hydrogen production by 2030.

ScottishPower green hydrogen business director Peter Jones said using renewable energy to produce hydrogen can play a key role in decarbonising heavy transport.

“We welcome the opportunity to support the aviation industry in delivering effective solutions for this important sector, enabling long-term sustainable and cost-effective outcomes for customers,” Mr Jones said.

ZeroAvia recently signed a deal with Scottish headquartered all-electric airline Ecojet for 70 of its hydrogen-electric aircraft engines.

ZeroAvia chief business officer Sergey Kiselev said Scotland has a key role to play in developing zero emissions flights.

“With the plethora of existing renewables, and many projects planned, Scotland has the chance to lead the UK in developing clean hydrogen supply,” Mr Kiselev said.

“Working with leading energy companies like ScottishPower can help us overcome fueling infrastructure challenges.”

 

