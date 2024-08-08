BP enters final negotiations on H2Teesside hydrogen project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

BP enters final negotiations on H2Teesside hydrogen project

By Michael Behr
08/08/2024, 11:04 am Updated: 08/08/2024, 11:09 am
© Supplied by BPA hydrogen facility like the H2Teesside project BP is developing

BP (LON: BP) has entered the final stage of negotiations with the UK Government and signed contracts for its H2Teesside project.

The company has agreed a statement of principles with the UK Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), paving the way to start the final stage of detailed negotiations – signing a low carbon hydrogen agreement.

In addition, it has struck front-end engineering design (FEED) contracts for the H2Teesside project.

The company selected Technip Energies to deliver the FEED for the proposed blue hydrogen production facility with integrated carbon capture.

The contract includes establishing the EPC execution methodology, a robust schedule and project cost, which will be completed in 2025.

BP also awarded Costain a contract to develop hydrogen pipeline network in the Teesside area as part of a major clean energy development in the region.

Costain will deliver the FEED for the 31km onshore pipeline distribution network. This will provide purified and dehydrated hydrogen from BP’s new hydrogen production facility to industrial end users.

The engineering firm is expected to complete the multimillion-pound FEED project in 2025.

BP’s H2Teesside (H2T) aims to produce approximately 160,000 tonnes of low carbon hydrogen per year.

H2T is part of the larger East Coast Cluster, a major carbon capture and net zero power initiative across the Teesside area. BPs hydrogen projects will integrate with other decarbonisation projects in the region.

It could capture and send for storage over 2m tonnes of CO₂ per year.

Vice-president for hydrogen and CCUS at BP UK Andy Lane said: “These agreements mark further critical milestones for H2Teesside as the project continues to move towards EPC contracts and then construction. The project could play a critical role in decarbonising industry on Teesside, helping to transform the region into a leading hydrogen hub and kickstart the UK’s low carbon hydrogen economy.”

Earlier this year, Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) and the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) dished out around £4 billion worth of contracts as part of the initiative.

These included a variety of power and carbon capture and storage infrastructure.

Final investment decisions on the projects are expected for September 2024, with first commercial operations from 2027.

EDF also struck a deal to supply hydrogen to Green Lithium Refining as a feedstock at its lithium refinery at PD Ports in Teesside.

Senior vice-president for gas and low carbon energies at Technip Energies Mario Tommaselli said: “Being selected for BP’s H2Teesside project highlights Technip Energies’ proven experience in working as a technology integrator on large-scale projects.

“By leveraging our extensive expertise in hydrogen and carbon capture technologies, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative and scalable solutions that align with the UK’s ambitious decarbonisation targets.”

Costain managing director of natural resources Sam White said: “Our in-house engineering expertise will design a world-leading network that will safely transport hydrogen to provide industrial users with an alternative to natural gas, a key step in the development of the hydrogen economy.

“In addition to the environmental benefits, this is a project that will be transformative for Teesside and its people, creating jobs and developing skills throughout the region. In transportation, water, and energy, we’re committed to delivering critical infrastructure that improves lives and prosperity across the North-East of England.”

Recommended for you

Tags