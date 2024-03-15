Wood, TechnipFMC and more win £4bn Teesside net zero contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Wood, TechnipFMC and more win £4bn Teesside net zero contracts

By Ryan Duff
15/03/2024, 10:27 am Updated: 15/03/2024, 10:41 am
© Supplied by NZT PowerSite of NZT Power plant.
Site of NZT Power plant.

Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) and the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) have dished out contracts with a combined value of around £4 billion.

The pair form part of the East Coast Cluster, a major carbon capture and net zero power initiative across the Teesside area, with the Net Zero Teesside gas-fired power plant storing its emissions via the NEP carbon capture and storage (CCS) site.

The engineering, procurement, and construction work has been handed out to nine firms across eight contract packages with big name energy service providers named among the winners.

The likes of Wood, TechnipFMC, and Saipem have all been listed among contract awardees.

This is being described by NZT Power as a major milestone for the Teesside-based projects, which will contribute to the UK’s journey towards net zero emissions by 2050.

The final award of the contracts will be subject to Final Investment Decisions (FID) being made by the projects and UK government, which are planned for September 2024, and receipt of relevant regulatory clearances.

Following FID, the projects are aiming for first commercial operations from 2027.

The contractors announced today are:

  • Onshore Power, Capture and Compression – Technip Energies and GE Vernova consortium including Balfour Beatty as the construction partner and Shell as the technology licensor
  • Onshore CO2 gathering system and gas connection – Costain
  • Linepipe – Onshore and Offshore – Marubeni-Itochu Tubulars Europe Plc with Liberty Steel Hartlepool, Corinth Pipeworks and Eisenbau Kramer GmbH as the nominated pipe-mills
  • Offshore Pipeline, Landfalls, Onshore Outlet Facilities and Water Outfall – Saipem
  • Offshore Subsea Injection System – TechnipFMC
  • Power and Communications Cable – Alcatel Submarine Networks
  • Offshore Systems Engineering – Genesis
  • Integrated Project Management Team – Wood

Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor, said: “This would be the single biggest investment in Teesside since ICI. It cannot be understated the transformational economic impact this will have right across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.

“Our area is now the world-leading centre in developing the clean, green industries of the future, which most importantly will deliver the highly-skilled well-paid jobs of the future.

“This investment of £4bn will support businesses up and down the local supply chain with companies like Hartlepool-based Liberty Steel already netting a multi-million pound contract.

“I will continue to work to ensure local British firms benefit from this colossal investment as this world first project moves forward to final investment decision in September this year”.

What is NZT Power and NEP?

Sembcorp net zero power plant © Supplied by Madano
An aerial view of the Wilton International site

NZT Power is a joint venture between BP and Equinor and will be capable of dispatching up to 860 megawatts of flexible low-carbon power.

The group says that its project can create more than 3,000 construction jobs and then will require around 1,000 jobs annually during operations until 2050.

“We have selected world-class partners who have the experience and capability needed to deliver,” Ian Hunter, managing director of NZT Power, said.

“We aim to take final investment decision in September 2024 or before, after which we’d look forward to working with our EPC partners through the construction phase”.

The plant will be capable of capturing up to 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year where it will then be transported and stored by the NEP in subsea storage sites beneath the North Sea.

NEP, a joint venture between BP, Equinor, and TotalEnergies, is the CO2 transportation and storage provider for the East Coast Cluster (ECC).

The Teesside onshore NEP infrastructure would serve the Teesside-based carbon capture projects such as NZT Power, H2Teesside and Teesside Hydrogen CO2 Capture.

These capture projects were selected for first connection to the ECC by DESNZ in March 2023 as part of the UK’s cluster sequencing process for carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS).

Chris Daykin, general manager at NEP, added: “The selection of contractors is a clear signal of momentum within the East Coast Cluster.

“The Northern Endurance Partnership’s CO2 pipelines are essential to connect carbon intensive projects to offshore storage and would play an important role in helping the region pursue its net zero plan”.

NSTA carbon storage licensing projects start to lock in industrial partners

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts