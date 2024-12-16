Planning Inspectorate to examine plan for major 840MW solar farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Solar

Planning Inspectorate to examine plan for major 840MW solar farm

By Michael Behr
16/12/2024, 2:03 pm
© Bloomberg CreativeYellow flowers growing in front of solar panels. Photographer: Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg
Yellow flowers growing in front of solar panels. Photographer: Ian Forsyth/Bloomberg

The UK Planning Inspectorate has accepted Photovolt Development Partners’ submission for its 840MW Botley West solar farm.

The decision reflects local authorities accepting that Photovolt’s consultation process met the regulatory requirements.

The project is based in West Oxfordshire and within the Oxford Green Belt and lies within the administrative areas of Cherwell District Council, West Oxfordshire District Council, Vale of White Horse District Council and Oxfordshire County Council.

Photovolt consulted local communities, including parish councils, local authorities, landowners and the public ahead of submission, beyond the statutory minimum.

With the decision, Botley West can now move ahead in the application process and enter the pre-examination phase.

The Planning Inspectorate will consider the proposal on an evidence basis, with further submissions from interested parties to be invited later in the process.

The Botley West project is formed of three areas of solar panels – a northern, central and southern site – which will be connected via inter-site cables.

In addition, the cable route aims to follow the route of the A4260 where possible before connecting to a new National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) system, via a new National Grid 400kV substation, to be located close to the existing National Grid 400kV line that runs between Cowley, in Oxford, and Walham in Gloucestershire.

Photovolt has pledged to deliver a minimum 70% biodiversity net gain. Consultations also the project ensure that around one-third of the entire site will remain free of solar panels, with a 25m buffer zone to any residence.

The Botley West solar farm represents a potential £800-million investment in Oxfordshire.

Photovolt previously said it expects a decision to come in either 2025 or 2026. Construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2026, and expected to last up to two years. The Botley West solar farm has agreed a grid connection date for autumn 2027.

Its 840MW capacity would make it a contender for the UK’s largest solar farm.

In addition, it could help push the UK towards its 2030 clean energy target, which calls for trebling its solar capacity to 47GW, up from the current 15GW.

Photovolt director Mark Owen-Lloyd said: “We are pleased that the Planning Inspectorate has accepted Botley West Solar Farm for examination, which will now progress to the pre-examination phase. This project, once built, will make a huge contribution towards achieving net zero in the UK whilst providing the reliable, clean power Oxfordshire needs.

“These plans are the result of years of extensive and rigorous work to build a detailed proposal for how the Botley West solar farm project will be constructed and delivered.

“They demonstrate how we will inject £800 million of investment into Oxfordshire, deliver a more than 70% biodiversity net gain, alleviate local flood risks and make a significant contribution to the UK’s clean energy targets.”

