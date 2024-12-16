Planning Inspectorate to examine plan for major 840MW solar farm

The UK Planning Inspectorate has accepted Photovolt Development Partners’ submission for its 840MW Botley West solar farm.

The decision reflects local authorities accepting that Photovolt’s consultation process met the regulatory requirements.

The project is based in West Oxfordshire and within the Oxford Green Belt and lies within the administrative areas of Cherwell District Council, West Oxfordshire District Council, Vale of White Horse District Council and Oxfordshire County Council.

Photovolt consulted local communities, including parish councils, local authorities, landowners and the public ahead of submission, beyond the statutory minimum.

With the decision, Botley West can now move ahead in the application process and enter the pre-examination phase.

The Planning Inspectorate will consider the proposal on an evidence basis, with further submissions from interested parties to be invited later in the process.

The Botley West project is formed of three areas of solar panels – a northern, central and southern site – which will be connected via inter-site cables.

In addition, the cable route aims to follow the route of the A4260 where possible before connecting to a new National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) system, via a new National Grid 400kV substation, to be located close to the existing National Grid 400kV line that runs between Cowley, in Oxford, and Walham in Gloucestershire.

Photovolt has pledged to deliver a minimum 70% biodiversity net gain. Consultations also the project ensure that around one-third of the entire site will remain free of solar panels, with a 25m buffer zone to any residence.

The Botley West solar farm represents a potential £800-million investment in Oxfordshire.

Photovolt previously said it expects a decision to come in either 2025 or 2026. Construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2026, and expected to last up to two years. The Botley West solar farm has agreed a grid connection date for autumn 2027.

Its 840MW capacity would make it a contender for the UK’s largest solar farm.

In addition, it could help push the UK towards its 2030 clean energy target, which calls for trebling its solar capacity to 47GW, up from the current 15GW.

Photovolt director Mark Owen-Lloyd said: “We are pleased that the Planning Inspectorate has accepted Botley West Solar Farm for examination, which will now progress to the pre-examination phase. This project, once built, will make a huge contribution towards achieving net zero in the UK whilst providing the reliable, clean power Oxfordshire needs.

“These plans are the result of years of extensive and rigorous work to build a detailed proposal for how the Botley West solar farm project will be constructed and delivered.

“They demonstrate how we will inject £800 million of investment into Oxfordshire, deliver a more than 70% biodiversity net gain, alleviate local flood risks and make a significant contribution to the UK’s clean energy targets.”