Scotland allocates £1.5m for community energy generation projects

The Scottish government has allocated £1.5 million towards 19 community renewable energy generation projects across Scotland.

Communities across the Hebrides, Shetland and Arran will share the funding to help develop energy projects, including installing wind turbines and solar panels.

Groups in Eigg, Bressay, Tiree, Fair Isle, Barra and Arran will also be able to earn money from their projects by selling excess electricity generated back into the grid.

The pilot funding comes from the Community Energy Generation Growth Fund, part of the Scottish government’s Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (CARES).

To date, the government has awarded more than £65m across 900 renewable projects across Scotland through CARES.

The Scottish government said this pilot scheme will inform longer-term support for community-owned energy generation projects.

Scotland net zero transition

Scottish acting minister for climate action Alasdair Allan said: “We are fully committed to ensuring that all areas of Scotland are able to thrive and contribute to a growing sustainable economy and renewable projects like these will help reduce energy costs, generate revenue and help drive Scotland’s transition to net zero.

“It is crucial that communities are at the heart of Scotland’s ambition to become a renewable energy powerhouse – and this fund helps to ensure that they can lead and benefit from this era defining transition.”

Community-owned organisation Eigg Electric will receive £86,766 to install three 100kwh wind turbines and associated grid infrastructure.

The organisation said the funding will help to support the decarbonisation of Eigg by 2030.

Eigg Electric director Labhaoise McKenna said: “As a pioneer of community energy generation, we value this support to help us to plan for and further develop our renewable system.

“This fund will help us build a more resilient island community and help us on our journey to 2030 carbon net zero.”

Other projects to receive funding include £220,828 for Arran Community Renewables, to install a 4 MW solar farm on the island, and the Carluke Development Trust for rooftop solar and battery storage at four sites.