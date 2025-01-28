Labour donor Dale Vince says solar farm approval was not politically motivated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Solar / UK

Labour donor Dale Vince says solar farm approval was not politically motivated

By PA
28/01/2025, 6:48 am
© Supplied by Octopus EnergyA UK solar farm developed by Octopus Energy.
A UK solar farm developed by Octopus Energy.

Energy boss Dale Vince has hit back at suggestions that the Government’s recent decision to approve his solar farm in Lincolnshire was politically influenced.

Heckington Fen Solar Park, a development owned by Mr Vince’s renewable energy company Ecotricity, was given the green light late last week by ministers.

Mr Vince, who donated £5 million to Labour in the run-up to the general election, told the PA news agency criticism by opponents of the project are “cheap” and “cynical”.

The project, a solar park combined with a battery storage site, will provide enough electricity to power as many as 200,000 homes when it is completed.

Colin Davie, a Conservative councillor at Lincolnshire County Council, questioned whether Energy Secretary Ed Miliband had “declared the nature of his relationship” with Mr Vince, in comments to the Telegraph newspaper.

Marc Williams, another Lincolnshire councillor, said the decision was “disgraceful” and pointed to Mr Vince’s role as a Labour donor.

In response, Mr Vince said the project would create “hundreds of jobs” and that it is the “right thing at the right time” as the Government pushes to decarbonise the power system by 2030.

He added: “Suggestions of influence are just cheap, cynical comments – I’ve spent the last 30 years pushing for green energy in Britain – the economic and security benefits of that make it now unarguable and that’s why we have a Government committed to it, having promised it in their manifesto.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Political donations have no influence over how planning applications are considered.

“There’s a rigorous process in place to ensure that all planning decisions are taken in accordance with the necessary propriety rules and weigh up only material planning considerations in the decision.”

They said Mr Miliband had recused himself from the decision, which was delegated to Lord Philip Hunt, an energy minister.

The spokesperson added: “Solar power is crucial to delivering our clean energy mission and we make no apology for supporting the development of clean energy infrastructure to provide cheap energy and protect households’ bills.”

It comes as newly filed accounts show Mr Vince’s collection of green energy companies swung to a loss last year after global energy prices fell.

His holding company, Green Britain Group – which includes Ecotricity, posted a loss of £7 million for the year to April 2024, compared with a £50 million profit the year before.

The slump was mainly a result of falling revenues from selling electricity and gas, while the group also suffered a £12 million write down on a green gas project in Reading, which suffered engineering problems after opening in 2023.

Recommended for you

Tags