Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Ørsted to install Tesla battery at offshore wind farm

By Erikka Askeland
12/06/2024, 8:14 am Updated: 12/06/2024, 8:15 am
© Supplied by OrstedAerial view of a Hornsea Two turbine
The battery energy storage system will be one of the largest in Europe when complete in 2026.

Danish wind farm giant Ørsted (ORSTED.CO) has revealed plans to install a Tesla (TSLA.O) battery storage system at its Hornsea 3 wind farm in East Anglia.

Ørsted said the 600MW storage system capacity was the equivalent to the daily energy use of 80,000 UK homes.

When complete, the battery energy storage system will be one of the largest in Europe. It is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

Storage when the wind doesn’t blow

Ørsted head of UK & Ireland Duncan Clark said: “Our 12 operational UK offshore wind farms are providing a huge amount of clean energy to the grid.

“The battery will help ensure that renewable energy is used in the best possible way by storing it when demand is lower and then releasing it back into the system when it’s really needed, thereby maximising the potential of renewable energy whilst providing increased energy security and value to consumers.

“With this investment, we’re adding significantly to Ørsted’s growing portfolio of storage solutions co-located with onshore and offshore renewable assets.”

© Supplied by ?rsted
Duncan Clark, head of region UK for Ørsted. Image:  Ørsted

Mike Snyder, senior director of Megapack at Tesla, said: “This project demonstrates the value and flexibility of Tesla’s best-in-class power electronics, providing enhanced grid stability and enabling more renewables on the grid.”

Energy storage is becoming increasingly important as production of renewable energy rises, because the wind might not blow or the sun shine during the peak hours when most consumers turns on their lights and appliances.

Ørsted said the investment in the battery will reduce price volatility for UK consumers as it will make more power available when energy is traditionally more expensive. It will also result in UK energy systems being easier to manage by helping smooth out the variations between supply and demand, the firm added in a statement.

The battery will be placed on the same site as the Hornsea 3 onshore converter station in Swardeston, near Norwich in order to minimise “disruption to those living and working nearby”.

The 2.9GW Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm in an £8.5billion project.

Ørsted agreed to press ahead with the project – set to be the UK’s largest offshore wind farm when complete – in December 2023.

Hornsea 3 will be Ørsted’s third gigawatt-scale project in the Hornsea zone following 1.2GW Hornsea 1 and 1.3GW Hornsea 2, which are already being operated out of Ørsted’s operations and maintenance hub in Grimsby.

