SSE and Equinor secure amendment to Dogger Bank seabed lease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind

SSE and Equinor secure amendment to Dogger Bank seabed lease

The developers say that the amendment to the seabed lease can increase Dogger Bank D's capacity by 2GW.
By Ryan Duff
12/07/2024, 7:30 am Updated: 12/07/2024, 7:34 am
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesA concept image of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm
Concept image of the Dogger Bank D Offshore Wind farm.

SSE and Equinor have secured an amendment to the seabed lease for Dogger Bank, unlocking up to two additional gigawatts of power from the fourth phase of the project.

The agreement with The Crown Estate comes soon after the two firms submitted a Scoping Report for the proposed fourth phase of Dogger Bank.

The amendment to the Dogger Bank C seabed lease is subject to the outcome of the plan-Level Habitats Regulation Assessment (HRA) that is associated with The Crown Estate’s wider Capacity Improvement Programme.

The 3.6GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm is the world’s biggest and stands off the coast of Yorkshire in the North Sea.

The firms behind the project say this announcement marks “a new milestone in the delivery” of the fourth phase of the project, Dogger Bank D.

Announced in 2023, Dogger Bank D has a potential capacity of up to 2GW which would be generated from “maximising the capacity” of the eastern portion of the Dogger Bank C seabed lease area.

Halfdan Brustad, Equinor’s vice president for UK renewables said: “Reaching this milestone through close collaboration with our partner and The Crown Estate will help support the UK Government’s offshore wind and net zero ambitions, whilst building a competitive UK industry.

“Following first power, Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, is a key example of what the offshore wind industry can offer, from security of electricity supply to economic growth and long-term jobs.”

The Dogger Bank D project is one of seven offshore wind farm projects which were identified for potential increases in generating capacity when The Crown Estate announced the Capacity Improvement Programme in November 2023.

This initiative aimed to unlock up to 4GW of potential new green electricity production.

The proposed Dogger Bank D project would connect to the national electricity infrastructure network at National Grid’s planned new 400kV substation at Birkhill Wood in East Riding of Yorkshire.

Rob Cussons, Dogger Bank D project director at SSE Renewables, added: “It is a move that can unlock the value of more clean energy from the same area of seabed, as we accelerate towards a greener and more secure energy system.

“This pioneering project is made possible by the joint foresight from shareholders SSE and Equinor along with The Crown Estate to consider an innovative approach to bring forward more clean and secure energy from the available seabed, whilst ensuring that sensitive marine habitats are protected. And in doing so we can make the world’s biggest offshore wind farm even bigger.”

Recommended for you

Tags