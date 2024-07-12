SSE and Equinor secure amendment to Dogger Bank seabed lease

SSE and Equinor have secured an amendment to the seabed lease for Dogger Bank, unlocking up to two additional gigawatts of power from the fourth phase of the project.

The agreement with The Crown Estate comes soon after the two firms submitted a Scoping Report for the proposed fourth phase of Dogger Bank.

The amendment to the Dogger Bank C seabed lease is subject to the outcome of the plan-Level Habitats Regulation Assessment (HRA) that is associated with The Crown Estate’s wider Capacity Improvement Programme.

The 3.6GW Dogger Bank offshore wind farm is the world’s biggest and stands off the coast of Yorkshire in the North Sea.

The firms behind the project say this announcement marks “a new milestone in the delivery” of the fourth phase of the project, Dogger Bank D.

Announced in 2023, Dogger Bank D has a potential capacity of up to 2GW which would be generated from “maximising the capacity” of the eastern portion of the Dogger Bank C seabed lease area.

Halfdan Brustad, Equinor’s vice president for UK renewables said: “Reaching this milestone through close collaboration with our partner and The Crown Estate will help support the UK Government’s offshore wind and net zero ambitions, whilst building a competitive UK industry.

“Following first power, Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, is a key example of what the offshore wind industry can offer, from security of electricity supply to economic growth and long-term jobs.”

The Dogger Bank D project is one of seven offshore wind farm projects which were identified for potential increases in generating capacity when The Crown Estate announced the Capacity Improvement Programme in November 2023.

This initiative aimed to unlock up to 4GW of potential new green electricity production.

The proposed Dogger Bank D project would connect to the national electricity infrastructure network at National Grid’s planned new 400kV substation at Birkhill Wood in East Riding of Yorkshire.

Rob Cussons, Dogger Bank D project director at SSE Renewables, added: “It is a move that can unlock the value of more clean energy from the same area of seabed, as we accelerate towards a greener and more secure energy system.

“This pioneering project is made possible by the joint foresight from shareholders SSE and Equinor along with The Crown Estate to consider an innovative approach to bring forward more clean and secure energy from the available seabed, whilst ensuring that sensitive marine habitats are protected. And in doing so we can make the world’s biggest offshore wind farm even bigger.”