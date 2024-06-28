SSE and Equinor submit Dogger Bank D Scoping Report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

SSE and Equinor submit Dogger Bank D Scoping Report

By Lauren Sutherland
28/06/2024, 1:10 pm Updated: 28/06/2024, 1:14 pm
© Supplied by SSE RenewablesA concept image of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm
Concept image of the Dogger Bank D Offshore Wind farm.

Developers SSE and Equinor have submitted a Scoping Report for the proposed fourth phase of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm to the Planning Inspectorate.

With the 2GW Dogger Bank D project determined as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) due to its greater-than-100MW capacity, the Scoping Report supports the required Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) by requesting an EIA Scoping Opinion, which will be used to outline key issues to be addressed in the EIA.

This would need to be completed before a Development Consent Order (DCO) application could be submitted.

Project director for Dogger Bank D at SSE Renewables Rob Cussons described the importance of the Scoping Report for the project, and stated: “The report lays out the scope of the project proposals and identifies key environmental factors.

“We look forward to receiving a Scoping Opinion from the Planning Inspectorate and input from consultees which will help inform our development proposals.”

In March 2024, it was confirmed by the National Grid ESO of the Transitional Centralised Strategic Network Plan (tCSNP2) that Dogger Bank D will connect into new 400kV substation, Birkhill Wood, in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Originally planned to produce green hydrogen, Dogger Bank D will be used to supply the grid in the UK.

The proposed equal split joint venture between SSE Renewables and Equinor has the installation capacity of approximately 2GW, and would be located 210km off the northeast coast.

The existing site belongs to the 3.6GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm, previously separated into three phases, making up Dogger Bank A, B and C. Dogger Bank D would make use of space in the eastern part of Dogger Bank C, in an attempt to utilise capacity.

It is estimated the newest addition would lead the Dogger Bank Wind Farm to become the world’s biggest offshore wind farm in operation, with up to 277 wind turbines.

