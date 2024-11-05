Ørsted ‘pleased’ with Q3 earnings following CfD wins 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind

Ørsted ‘pleased’ with Q3 earnings following CfD wins 

By Ryan Duff
05/11/2024, 7:48 am
© Supplied by Orstedorsted
An Orsted offshore wind farm in the UK.

Danish energy giant Ørsted (CPH: ORSTED) earned £2.65 billion (DKK 23.6 bn) before taxes in the first nine months of 2024.

The firm announced in a stock market update that it’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) had jumped from £2.18 bn (DKK 19.4) in the same period the year previous.

Mads Nipper, group president and CEO of Ørsted, said: “I am pleased with our operational performance and financials results.

“Based on solid 9M [nine month] earnings, we have narrowed our EBITDA guidance for the year.”

Excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees, Ørsted’s EBITDA grew 12% year-on-year as it reported £1.93 bn.

The Danish wind giant shared that it has lowered its gross investments guidance to between £4.05 bn and £4.50 bn (DKK 36-40 bn), a £900 m (DKK 8 bn) reduction.

CfD and greater generation cause earnings rise

The firm explained that the increase was driven by increased generation at its offshore wind farms Greater Changhua 1 and 2a, South Fork, and Gode Wind 3, higher wind speeds, and higher prices on its contracts for difference (CfDs) and green certificates.

The firm had successful CfD bids across its 2.9GW Hornsea Three and 2.6GW Hornsea Four schemes this year as part of the UK government’s Allocation Round 6.

Nipper added: “We have secured additional value-creating renewable growth opportunities in the UK with the 3.5 GW award for Hornsea 3 and 4, which is a significant contribution to Ørsted’s long-term renewable capacity goals.”

Recently, Ørsted sold a stake in four of its UK wind farms to US energy investor Brookfield (NYSE: BEP) in a deal worth £1.745 billion.

Brookfield is set to acquire a 12.45 % minority stake in four of Ørsted’s operational UK offshore wind farms: Hornsea 1, Hornsea 2, Walney Extension, and Burbo Bank Extension.

Nipper explained: “We are on track with our divestment programme, where we have signed an agreement to divest a minority share in four UK assets.”

The firm has also “successfully renegotiated and settled contracts related to the close-down of Ocean Wind,” Nipper continued.

This had a “positive outcome,” resulting in a net reversal of cancellation fees of £720 million (DKK 6.4 bn).

