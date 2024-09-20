GE Vernova says it may cut 900 jobs in offshore wind revamp

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) may cut about 900 jobs globally as it moves to shrink its offshore wind business.

In a proposal to a group that represents European employees, GE Vernova said Thursday it intended to transform its offshore business globally into a smaller, leaner and more profitable business, according to a company representative.

The offshore-wind industry has grappled with inflation and supply chain disruptions, which have prompted project delays and cancellations.

GE Vernova has also faced high-profile struggles with projects in recent months, including a blade failure at an offshore wind project in the UK and a blade that washed onto Nantucket shores, shutting beaches on the wealthy Massachusetts enclave.