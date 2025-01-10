Share of electricity supplied by wind in Ireland falls due to grid constraints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Share of electricity supplied by wind in Ireland falls due to grid constraints

By PA
10/01/2025, 7:13 am
A wind farm in Knockacummer, Ireland.
Knockacummer Wind Farm, Ireland.

The share of electricity in Ireland supplied by wind fell during 2024 due to grid constraints, an energy company has said.

Wind Energy Ireland said that despite wind supplying nearly a third of all electricity to the island of Ireland last year, the share of electricity provided by wind was down by 3% compared to 2023.

In its annual report published on Friday, it said this was largely due to wind farms being shut down because the electricity grid is not strong enough.

The report also noted a steady rise in electricity prices, with the average wholesale price of electricity at 136.99 euros per megawatt-hour during December, compared to 88.97 euros in December 2023.

Chief executive of Wind Energy Ireland Noel Cunniffe said last year was “the worst on record” for the amount of wind power lost.

“Every time a wind turbine is shut down because the grid can’t take the electricity, it means higher bills and more carbon emissions.

“Making the electricity grid strong enough to accommodate increasing volumes of renewable energy is essential. Building out our energy storage infrastructure is also vital so that we can save excess renewable energy for when we need it.”

It said the funding announced in Budget 2025 is expected to help reinforce the existing grid infrastructure.

The report calculated that 32% of the island’s total electricity supply came from Irish wind farms last year, with this rising to 41% during December.

Cork wind farms produced more wind energy than any other county, followed by Kerry, Galway and Offaly, the latter of which has made the top four counties for the first time.

Ireland now provides 5,000MW of onshore wind, which is more than halfway to the Climate Action Plan target of 9,000MW by 2030.

The amount of electricity generated by Irish wind farms last year was 13,258 GWh – more than one-and-a-half times the total consumption of all residential customers.

The figures in the annual report are based on EirGrid’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition data compiled by MullanGrid, market data provided by ElectroRoute and county-level wind generation data provided by Green Collective.

Mr Cunniffe added: “Irish people want the clean energy that wind farms provide and by growing our renewable energy sector, we can build an Ireland that is energy independent, delivering warm homes, cleaner air and one that meets the needs of our growing economy.”

