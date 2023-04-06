Grid constraints now ‘significant brake’ on UK offshore wind growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Grid constraints now ‘significant brake’ on UK offshore wind growth

By Andrew Dykes
06/04/2023, 11:40 am
© Supplied by SSENThe Shetland Link cable makes landfall.. Noss Head.
The Shetland Link cable makes landfall.. Noss Head.

A report by the UK’s appointed Offshore Wind Champion finds that grid access and a lengthy planning process are the major limiting factors in plans to expand offshore wind capacity.

Amid a series of recommendations to government published this week, Tim Pick – the UK’s first Offshore Wind Champion – said there was an “urgent need” to build more grid capacity to enable more offshore wind connections and drive greater electrification in pursuit of net zero.

Years of under-investment in network infrastructure, coupled with a massive ramp up in renewables means grid constraints are now becoming “a significant brake on wider economic activity, not just on offshore wind farms,” he said.

Meanwhile, agreeing connections for new offshore projects are “increasingly becoming the rate-limiting factor” for deployment going forward.

“If I had to sum up in one sentence where we stand today, I couldn’t use words better than those of a European developer with investments across the UK: ‘The UK is long on seabed leases, but short on timely grid connections,’” his report notes.

Since privatisation of the grid in the early-1990s, only around 50km of new transmission lines have been built each year on average, with the country now “reaching the technical limits of that approach” the report notes.

Meanwhile the queue of projects under construction now includes over 140 sites worth some 300GW of generation – three times the country’s total generation capacity.

‘NSTA for wind’ not advised

Appointed last May by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Pick was tasked with spearheading work to accelerate new offshore wind projects, via his chairmanship of the Offshore Wind Acceleration Taskforce (OWAT).

Alongside warnings on grid access, Mr Pick said planning and environmental reforms proposed by government, including those in the Energy Security Bill and Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, should be implemented promptly.

It follows widespread warnings in the UK and Europe that thousands of renewables projects are stuck in protracted planning and consenting processes which means developments can take up to  decade to realise.

In his foreword to the report, Mr Pick said the canvassing process had caused him to look back at Sir Ian Wood’s 2014 review of the oil and gas sector. Amongst its recommendations that report advocated for a designated sector regulator, giving rise to the Oil and Gas Authority (now the NSTA).

Mr Pick stopped short of recommending such a body for the offshore wind sector, whose powers would “rapidly conflict with the devolution settlements around seabed leasing and planning,” overseen by the Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland and may in fact present a “distraction” from delivery.

However, he said the mandate of “stewardship” which permeates the Wood Review should be adopted by Ofgem, whose mandate requires overhaul to align with the requirements of the UK’s 2050 net zero target.

A similar focus should also be maintained by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, he suggested.

He also criticised the lack of progress on skills alignment between various offshore bodies.

In addition, the UK and devolved governments should set out “clear ambitions” for offshore wind deployment beyond 2030, 2035, 2040 and 2050, to provide a clear long term policy framework for seabed leasing and consenting decisions “as well as investor confidence for developers, ports and the supply chain.”

The report makes recommendations to support each of those stakeholders, with port infrastructure identified as a key enabler to furthering floating offshore wind, in which the UK has an opportunity to “lead the world”.

In a separate letter confirming receipt, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Grant Shapps welcomed the taskforce’s conclusions, and said the recently launched Powering up Britain plan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to offshore wind.

Mr Pick also met with DESNZ minister Graham Stuart on Wednesday to discuss his findings.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts