Muirhall Energy scales back Borders wind farm plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Muirhall Energy scales back Borders wind farm plan

By Michael Behr
14/06/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Muirhall EnergyThe site of the proposed Teviot Wind Farm in the Scottish Borders.
The site of the proposed Teviot Wind Farm in the Scottish Borders.

Muirhall Energy has scaled back plans for its proposed 350MW Teviot Wind Farm in the Scottish Borders.

In an updated submission to the Scottish Government, the group proposed reducing the number of turbines to 53, down from 62 in its original application, and a new wind farm layout.

These changes will result in reduced visibility of the project, and the company has also removed proposals for a solar array.

The changes have been after extensive public consultation and feedback from consultees such as NatureScot on the company’s original application, which was submitted in May 2022.

The project would be located around eight kilometres southwest of Hawick.

In addition, the developer aims create a community benefit fund of close to £2.5 million, fuelled by a commitment to provide £7,000 for every megawatt of built capacity.

Senior project manager at Muirhall Energy Kelly Wyness said: “We have taken on board the feedback from our public consultation events and submissions from statutory consultees, and worked closely with our landscape architects to create a revised layout which significantly reduces the number of turbines and visibility of the development from the A7.

“While we are now proposing fewer turbines, the project would still make an important contribution towards Scotland’s renewable energy and climate change targets and deliver a significant community benefit fund to be invested in the local area.

“We remain totally committed to offering local communities the opportunity to take an ownership stake in the wind farm, which would provide further revenues for the local area, something we successfully delivered on our Crossdykes Wind Farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

“The project also has the potential to support the restoration and enhancement of the equivalent of 390 rugby pitches of degraded peatland, and would see the planting of native tree species in a number of areas across the site.”

Wyness concluded: “We look forward to engaging with local residents on our revised proposals, which we believe would deliver on local and national ambitions to create jobs, increase renewable energy and cut carbon emissions.”

Recommended for you

Tags