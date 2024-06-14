Muirhall Energy scales back Borders wind farm plan

Muirhall Energy has scaled back plans for its proposed 350MW Teviot Wind Farm in the Scottish Borders.

In an updated submission to the Scottish Government, the group proposed reducing the number of turbines to 53, down from 62 in its original application, and a new wind farm layout.

These changes will result in reduced visibility of the project, and the company has also removed proposals for a solar array.

The changes have been after extensive public consultation and feedback from consultees such as NatureScot on the company’s original application, which was submitted in May 2022.

The project would be located around eight kilometres southwest of Hawick.

In addition, the developer aims create a community benefit fund of close to £2.5 million, fuelled by a commitment to provide £7,000 for every megawatt of built capacity.

Senior project manager at Muirhall Energy Kelly Wyness said: “We have taken on board the feedback from our public consultation events and submissions from statutory consultees, and worked closely with our landscape architects to create a revised layout which significantly reduces the number of turbines and visibility of the development from the A7.

“While we are now proposing fewer turbines, the project would still make an important contribution towards Scotland’s renewable energy and climate change targets and deliver a significant community benefit fund to be invested in the local area.

“We remain totally committed to offering local communities the opportunity to take an ownership stake in the wind farm, which would provide further revenues for the local area, something we successfully delivered on our Crossdykes Wind Farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

“The project also has the potential to support the restoration and enhancement of the equivalent of 390 rugby pitches of degraded peatland, and would see the planting of native tree species in a number of areas across the site.”

Wyness concluded: “We look forward to engaging with local residents on our revised proposals, which we believe would deliver on local and national ambitions to create jobs, increase renewable energy and cut carbon emissions.”