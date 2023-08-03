First campaign to install mammoth turbines at Dogger Bank kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

First campaign to install mammoth turbines at Dogger Bank kicks off

By Hamish Penman
03/08/2023, 9:54 am Updated: 03/08/2023, 9:58 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Aibeldogger bank turbines install
An artist's impression of Dogger Bank.

Work to install the first of 277 turbines that will make up the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm has begun off the coast of England.

The 260 metre tall units, which are almost twice the height of the London Eye, will be fitted about 80 miles from Yorkshire – first power expected in the coming weeks.

A vessel with a lifting capacity of 3,200 tonnes, the largest of its kind in the world, will be used, with work to install the first turbine beginning in earnest this weekend.

Dogger Bank will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm, once complete, and will occupy an area almost as large as Greater London.

Sat upon a land bridge that once linked the UK and Europe, the development will have an installed capacity of 3.6 gigawatts, meaning it will be capable of producing enough clean energy to power the equivalent of 6 million homes annually.

According to developer SSE Renewables, that makes it more than two and a half times the size of the next largest offshore wind farm.

Due to its enormous scale Dogger Bank is being built in three distinct phases – A, B and C.

Dogger Bank C contracts

On a visit to Able Seaton Port in the North East of England to mark the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “I am pleased to be here in Hartlepool today with SSE as we install the first wind turbine at the new Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.

“This project will generate cheap, clean energy to power millions of homes and provide the UK with greater energy independence in the face of Putin’s energy ransom.

“Disruption to global energy supplies is one of the key risks we’ve highlighted in our new National Risk Register and working with SSE and its partners, we are making Britain more secure.”

Big names behind the project

Dogger Bank is being developed and built by SSE Renewables, part of SSE (LON: SSE) in a joint venture with Norway’s Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) and Vargronn (a joint venture by Eni Plenitude and Hitec Vision).

GE Renewable Energy’s 13 megawatt (MW) Haliade-X turbines, among the largest and most powerful in the world, have been selected.

© Supplied by SSE
Alistair Phillips-Davies<br />Chief Executive Officer of SSE.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies said: “Dogger Bank is one of the biggest and most complex engineering and infrastructure projects anywhere in the world.

“Our progress here with our joint venture partners Equinor and Vårgrønn proves that offshore wind projects of this size are now mainstream and will help turbocharge the transition to the cheaper, cleaner and more secure energy system we all want to see.

“It is action, not ambition, that will secure our energy future and this project shows action on a massive scale. But we will need many more Dogger Banks to achieve our goals and we look forward to working with government to bring forward more projects at pace.”

A ‘testament to determination’

SSE Renewables is lead operator for the development and construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

Equinor will be lead operator of the wind farm on completion for its expected operational life of around 35 years.

Meanwhile Vargronn brings specialist offshore wind expertise to the project.

© Supplied by North Star Group
North Star’s SOV vessels for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

Equinor’s EVP for renewables, Pal Eitrheim said: “The imminent installation of the first turbine at Dogger Bank is a testament to the determination of the UK Government, the project partners, and the supply chain to deliver a world-class offshore wind project for the UK. To reach our net zero goals, we will need even more of this collaboration.

“We’re delighted to soon begin operating Dogger Bank from our new O&M base at the Port of Tyne, which will host 400 jobs over the 35-year lifetime of the wind farm. We look forward to seeing the 277 turbines installed safely over the next three years, generating green electricity at scale and powering millions of British homes.”

Several world-firsts already achieved

Dogger Bank has created and supported more than 2,000 jobs, principally in the North East of England.

Aibel Dogger Bank © Supplied by ?yvind S?tre/Aibel
The platform for Dogger Bank A arriving in Haugesund.

Throughout its construction the wind farm has delivered a number of world-firsts that developers hope will significantly accelerate the speed at which future projects can be developed.

These include deployment of new 13MW and 14MW turbine technology, the world’s first unmanned offshore High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) substation platform, and first use of HVDC technology on a UK wind farm.

Vargronn CEO, Olav Hetland, said: “Dogger Bank shows that extensive collaboration is key to developing offshore wind farms that provide power at scale while driving innovation.

“Getting to this milestone has relied on the efforts of a huge number of local and international suppliers, and together we have now moved the boundaries of what is possible in offshore wind.

“Dogger Bank now cements the North Sea’s new role as Europe’s renewable power plant and as the home to a world-leading offshore wind supply chain.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts