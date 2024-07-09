Miliband sets out priorities for UK energy department

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Miliband sets out priorities for UK energy department

Ed Miliband says appointment to lead DESNZ feels like "coming home" after previously serving as Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change between 2008 and 2010.
By Mathew Perry
09/07/2024, 12:18 pm
© Fred Duval/SOPA Images/ShutterstMandatory Credit: Photo by Fred Duval/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (14575076q) Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband leaves Number 10 Downing street for his first day as a cabinet minister in London. Cabinet Meeting in London, UK - 06 Jul 2024
Incoming UK energy secretary Ed Miliband has set out his key priorities in a letter to staff at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Mr Miliband said DESNZ will be “at the heart” of the new Labour government’s agenda as one of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s five “national missions”.

“Families and businesses across the country are still struggling with energy bills that are too high and are expected to rise again in the autumn,” Mr Miliband said.

“In an unstable world, the only way to guarantee our energy security and cut bills permanently is to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels and towards homegrown clean energy.”

Mr Miliband listed energy independence, cutting household energy bills, establishing GB Energy and reforming the UK energy system as among his first priorities.

Others include creating jobs in Britain’s industrial heartlands, ensuring a just transition for North Sea workers and upgrading homes and reducing fuel poverty through Labour’s Warm Homes Plan, he said.

© Supplied by X/Ed Miliband
Incoming Energy Secretary Ed Miliband (left) arriving at the offices of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero in London on July 6.

Making the UK a leader on international climate action, based on its domestic achievements, will also be a key priority.

Mr Miliband returning to the department, which he led between 2008 and 2010 as Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change, felt like “coming home”.

“The reason I’m so excited to have been appointed to this role is because it speaks directly to the twin passions that continue to motivate me,” he said.

“First, resolving the economic inequality that scars the country, and second tackling the climate crisis that imperils our world.”

Croydon West MP Sarah Jones will join Mr Miliband as a junior minister across DESNZ and the Department for Business and Trade.

North Sea oil and gas

One of the first tasks facing Mr Miliband will be to assuage the concerns North Sea oil and gas leaders have about Labour’s campaign promises.

Following Labour’s landslide win, trade body Offshore Energies UK said North Sea workers and investors remain “deeply concerned” about pledges to increase the windfall tax, remove investment incentives, and put an end to new oil and gas licensing.

Meanwhile, trade unions and green groups have urged the next government to fund a “just transition” for oil and gas workers.

While the oil and gas sector has expressed concern about Labour’s victory, the incoming government has received a more positive reception from the renewables sector.

RenewableUK chief executive Dan McGrail said Labour’s election win gives it a “clear mandate” to deliver on its clean energy promises, and welcomed a move to rescind the de facto ban on onshore wind in England.

 

 

