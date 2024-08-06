Nature-inclusive designs can help drive Scotland’s offshore wind projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Nature-inclusive designs can help drive Scotland’s offshore wind projects

By Michael Behr
07/08/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by TenneTDutch firm TenneT placed several artificial reefs near the offshore transformer platform at the Hollandse Kust offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.
Dutch firm TenneT placed several artificial reefs near the offshore transformer platform at the Hollandse Kust offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

Offshore wind developers should use nature-inclusive designs, such as including fish hotels, in their projects, new research has said.

According to a report from the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWEC), developers need to promote biodiversity at the early design stages of offshore wind projects.

The Collaboration for Environmental Mitigation & Nature Inclusive Design (CEMNID) final report warned that uncertainty around environmental impact of offshore wind is holding back the deployment of projects.

This threatens Scotland’s ability to achieve its net zero and nature positive targets, unless these environmental uncertainties are addressed

The report identified five different measures, which all aim to increase opportunities for shelter and settlement of a variety of different species, including fish hotels, adaptable rock protection measures, reef-type structures, mattresses for cable protection and water replenishment holes (enabling water to flow through monopiles).

These measures, providing habitat for shelter, feeding and spawning, can be incorporated within wind turbine foundation options to help enhance biodiversity.

The report said all five categories have potential ecological benefits across all the ScotWind Plan Option areas.

Senior planning and environmental policy manager at ScottishPower Renewables and chair of the CEMNID Project Steering Group Duncan Smart commented: “Offshore wind will be the backbone of our clean energy future, but we also have to ensure it works for nature too.

“By working to address key environmental uncertainties which pose a barrier to consenting and deployment, we’re moving closer to delivering a clear planning framework for offshore wind. Having such a framework is essential to underpin market confidence and vital for developers to take strategic decisions in a timely manner to unlock supply chain investment and deliver economic growth.”

He added: “The strong collaboration fostered through this project has been great to see as it is only by tackling shared challenges together that we will be able to maximise the success of offshore wind deployment.”

In addition, the report lays out a new set of tools for the sector including a ‘Good Practice Mitigation Library’ and a suitability review of Nature Inclusive Design measures.

These offer a practical framework for the offshore wind sector to deliver projects with minimal impact and to benefit the marine environment.

The report also identifies the selection of infrastructure and vessel lighting and cable burial decisions as helping to minimise potential effects on ecological features.

NatureScot marine sustainability manager Karen Taylor added: “This project is an extremely valuable tool to help design offshore wind projects in a way that will benefit nature. We hope this work, together with the review of good practice mitigation, will support and encourage the offshore wind industry across Scotland to help tackle the climate and the biodiversity emergencies.”

