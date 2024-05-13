Realising our offshore wind ambition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Partnership Events / All-Energy

Realising our offshore wind ambition

Presented by Shepherd & Wedderburn
13/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Shepherd & WedderburOffshore wind turbines
Shepherd & Wedderburn mark a decade of All Energy Headline Sponsorship in 2024.

Colin Innes, partner in Property and Infrastructure of Shepherd & Wedderburn, discussed the role of offshore wind in reducing climate change emissions while also delivering security of energy supply.

Challenges and opportunities facing UK and Scotland’s offshore wind development

This last year has been a challenging one for the offshore wind sector, though both the UK and Scottish Governments have identified that offshore wind will play a critical role in reducing climate change emissions while also delivering security of energy supply.
After the energy shock caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK Government uplifted the offshore ambition to 50GW of installed capacity by 2030. The Scottish Government, alongside Crown Estate Scotland, undertook further leasing rounds called ScotWind, and Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG). These collectively provided further leasing opportunities in excess of 30GW.

The Government’s contract for difference (CfD) auction, however, set a strike price that no offshore developer was prepared to bid into, which in itself will have delayed deployment. It is anticipated that the auction round opening up in May this year will be far more positive. It is important for the UK Government to maximise the opportunity that this auction round will provide, as a successful round will potentially deliver a real impetus and restore confidence. The offshore industry has not been immune from the pricing uncertainties driven by inflation, but this appears to be stabilising and this should be demonstrated in the prices set in this year’s auction round.

There has also been some positive news for Scotland. We have seen the lodging of the first application arising out of ScotWind West of Orkney and we have also very recently witnessed the consenting of the Green Volt floating application off the north east of Scotland. This is an INTOG project designed to decarbonise oil and gas operations and would be the largest commercial scale floating wind farm in the world. Additionally, there have been new applications made and positive consent decisions taken in the east coast of England.

One of the critical issues for the sector over the next period will be political leadership. Importantly, the UK Government and devolved administrations are all supportive of the offshore ambition, with an Offshore Wind Industrial Plan proposed by the Crown Estate and Industry published just last month. This sets out in detail the scale of opportunity that exists for the supply chain. Its implementation would require significant political leadership and co-ordination in this upcoming year, in which we are likely to see significant political change. The information has all been gathered and now, it’s in part up to Government as to whether collectively we can achieve the ambition.

It is clear that both Governments see the offshore wind sector’s potential to create significant employment opportunities. Both Scotland and the UK have a developed extensive supply chain that is expanding. There are significant opportunities both in the home markets and potentially abroad by exporting technology, equipment, and services.

However, last month Chris Stark from the Climate Change Committee criticised both the UK and Scottish Governments for their failure to deliver on their climate change objectives. He was keen to point out that the ambition was there, but the delivery was not matching it.

In 2022 the UK Government appointed Tim Pick as the UK Offshore Wind Champion and he undertook a comprehensive review of the industry and the opportunity that was being presented to both the UK and Scotland. Part of his role was to undertake wide consultation and then to make recommendations to the UK Government regarding key changes that would be critical to the successful delivery of the ambition.

His report was published in March 2023, with key actions identified. This built upon work from the Offshore Wind Acceleration Taskforce which had focused heavily on security of the manufacturing and supply chain. We are yet to see the full implementation of the Pick recommendations, although some of the matters relating to grid appear to be emerging in consultations. Grid remains a key constraint in terms of the timing of future delivery.

Pick also made specific recommendations to seek to try to facilitate and enhance the opportunities for floating wind. This key technology provides the ability to exploit wind resources in deeper water, which makes it crucial to further deployment both in Scotland, and England and Wales. It is in its infancy but the opportunity is huge, though it will require significant technology and new supply chain development.
Port and related infrastructure will be key to this development. There has already been a lot of activity in this space, but the delivery will require very significant upfront capital investment. A range of finance and investment models are being touted as the future in this area, but the proof will be in the pudding.

Learn more about the All-Energy event today

Recommended for you

Tags