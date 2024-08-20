Salamander deploys fish monitors to study floating wind environmental impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Salamander deploys fish monitors to study floating wind environmental impact

By Michael Behr
20/08/2024, 4:10 pm
© Supplied by Salamander floatingFish monitoring equipment being installed at the Salamander floating offshore wind farm site.

The developers of the Salamander floating offshore wind farm have deployed equipment to monitor the project’s impact on the marine environment.

The sensors – which include a fluorometer and echosounder – are gathering data on fish presence to understand how floating wind farms affect their behaviour

Orsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 partnered with the University of the Highlands and Islands’ (UHI) Environmental Research Institute and the University of Aberdeen as part of the PREDICT 2.0 initiative.

The monitoring programme was part of the project’s original bid in the Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) round. When the programme is complete, the equipment will be fully removed.

Innovation Manager for the Salamander project Tom Brown said: “This multi-year initiative aims to help us develop a deeper understanding of fish migration patterns and how these can be better monitored. The goal is to improve siting of offshore wind farms to minimise any impact on fish and their predators.

“We already know that the demand for offshore renewable infrastructure is increasing exponentially and by ensuring we can appropriately research new project locations, we can more sustainably build a path to a better energy future while protecting the environment.”

The move comes as more offshore wind developers are looking to accommodate marine life when designing and installing their projects.

Moray West, an 882MW fixed bottom project being developed by Ocean Winds, has taken several measures to minimise its effect on the marine ecosystem.

This includes using vibrohammers to install its monopile foundations, a quieter option compared to traditional impact hammers.

It also used low order deflagration to dispose of unexploded ordnance. High order deflagration detonates the munitions, creating noise, while the low order method ignites the chemicals inside, using them without causing an explosion.

Research has touted the importance of initiatives like this, saying it could speed up the permitting process for projects.

A recent report from the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council said that features such as fish hotels, mattresses for cable protection and water replenishment holes all help encourage marine life around projects.

Associate professor of energy at UHI Dr Benjamin Williamson said: “Marine sensing is vital to understand the environment around floating offshore wind farms. Robust information and evidence are needed to inform where offshore wind developments should be located to better protect marine ecosystems.

“This exciting research will help to understand the drivers of variation in fish movement and the potential for environmental interactions with offshore wind.”

The 100MW Salamander floating wind farm will be based 35km off the coast of Peterhead.

