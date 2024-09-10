Ocean Winds opens Buckie base to support Moray West

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Ocean Winds opens Buckie base to support Moray West

By Michael Behr
10/09/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Ocean WindsOcean Winds new maintenance and operations base in Buckie, which will support the Moray Wesy wind farm.

Ocean Winds has opened an operations and maintenance (O&M) base in Buckie to support its Moray West offshore wind farm.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney attended the opening event alongside members of Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between France’s Engie and Spain’s EDP Renewables.

Scottish contractors built the facility, which includes offices, warehousing and training facilities, plus a redeveloped quayside area. This features pontoons, cranes and fuel storage to serve the crew transfer vessels (CTVs) taking personnel and equipment to the 882MW Moray West project.

The wind farm delivered first power this year. Having installed more than half of its turbines, Ocean Winds said that it is on track to commission the project on schedule next year.

Once fully operational, the base is expected to handle up to 100 vessel movements a week to ensure smooth long-term power generation from the project.

Ocean Winds has previously built the 950MW Moray East wind farm, which started operations in 2022.

This project is supported by a base in Fraserburgh. Together, these bases will provide Ocean Winds with an O&M hub to manage its Moray firth wind farms.

The company is developing the 2GW Caledonia project in the Moray firth, which is due to be connected in 2030.

First minister Swinney said: “The opening of Moray West’s operations and maintenance base highlights the long-lasting, positive impact of offshore wind for Scotland’s economy and communities.

“Our potential for renewable energy generation is one of our greatest environmental and economic opportunities, creating thousands of good Scottish jobs.

“The Scottish Government is determined to maximise the benefits from developing Scotland’s significant offshore wind potential for the workforce, businesses and communities.”

Ocean Winds added that more than half of the investment and operating costs of Moray West will benefit the UK economy.

In addition, the base is expected to support more than 60 long term local roles, with recruitment “well advanced,” according to Ocean Winds.

Ocean Winds CEO Craig Windram commented: “Opening this new cutting-edge operation and maintenance facility will enable our expert teams to safely and efficiently ensure the smooth running of Moray West.”

