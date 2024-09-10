Ocean Winds opens Buckie base to support Moray West

Ocean Winds has opened an operations and maintenance (O&M) base in Buckie to support its Moray West offshore wind farm.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney attended the opening event alongside members of Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture between France’s Engie and Spain’s EDP Renewables.

Scottish contractors built the facility, which includes offices, warehousing and training facilities, plus a redeveloped quayside area. This features pontoons, cranes and fuel storage to serve the crew transfer vessels (CTVs) taking personnel and equipment to the 882MW Moray West project.

The wind farm delivered first power this year. Having installed more than half of its turbines, Ocean Winds said that it is on track to commission the project on schedule next year.

Once fully operational, the base is expected to handle up to 100 vessel movements a week to ensure smooth long-term power generation from the project.

Ocean Winds has previously built the 950MW Moray East wind farm, which started operations in 2022.

This project is supported by a base in Fraserburgh. Together, these bases will provide Ocean Winds with an O&M hub to manage its Moray firth wind farms.

The company is developing the 2GW Caledonia project in the Moray firth, which is due to be connected in 2030.

First minister Swinney said: “The opening of Moray West’s operations and maintenance base highlights the long-lasting, positive impact of offshore wind for Scotland’s economy and communities.

“Our potential for renewable energy generation is one of our greatest environmental and economic opportunities, creating thousands of good Scottish jobs.

“The Scottish Government is determined to maximise the benefits from developing Scotland’s significant offshore wind potential for the workforce, businesses and communities.”

Ocean Winds added that more than half of the investment and operating costs of Moray West will benefit the UK economy.

In addition, the base is expected to support more than 60 long term local roles, with recruitment “well advanced,” according to Ocean Winds.

Ocean Winds CEO Craig Windram commented: “Opening this new cutting-edge operation and maintenance facility will enable our expert teams to safely and efficiently ensure the smooth running of Moray West.”