ScottishPower confirms Lowestoft as new offshore wind hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

ScottishPower confirms Lowestoft as new offshore wind hub

By Douglas McDonald
25/09/2024, 10:49 am
© Supplied by ScottishPowerScottishPower staff outside its new offshore wind base in Lowestoft.

ScottishPower Renewables has confirmed Lowestoft as its long-term centre for UK offshore wind operations, purchasing a site located within an area planned for regeneration named PowerPark.

Initially revealing the decision in a press release last week, ScottishPower – a subsidiary of Spanish utility company Iberdrola – said it would invest around £8 million to acquire and develop the site located on Trinity Road.

With capacity for 100 jobs, the new development will allow the company to set up an operations and maintenance base for the 1.4GW East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm, under construction since June 2022.

It will also be close to its existing operations and maintenance base for the 714MW East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm – currently located at Lowestoft port on land owned by Associated British Ports.

A spokesperson from ScottishPower told Energy Voice that the company had maintained a presence at Lowestoft for 30 years, and that numerous short-term opportunities for local workers would arise during the construction phase of the new site.

Local impact

In terms of the company’s local impact, the spokesperson said that ScottishPower had worked closely with “35 companies across Lowestoft and wider East Anglia” in the course of its operations – adding that most employees at its existing site at Lowestoft port lived “within a 30-mile radius,” and that this would likely also be the case at Trinity Road.

Responding to questions on future plans, the spokesperson concluded that the Trinity Road site would continue to support numerous upcoming projects following the completion of East Anglia THREE, including 960MW East Anglia TWO and 900MW ONE North.

Regarding the purchase, ScottishPower Renewables chief executive Charlie Jordan said: “Our continued commitment and investment in Lowestoft highlights the town’s role as a powerhouse for the clean energy industry within the East of England region and we’re here to stay”.

He added that the site would be a “brilliant boost for the town and the wider East Anglia region,” and that it confirmed Lowestoft as the “home and heart of our offshore wind operations in the UK”.

MP for Lowestoft Jess Asato voiced her support for the development, noting that ScottishPower’s decision to establish Lowestoft as a long-term hub for its UK offshore wind operations was “a game-changer for our town, bringing significant economic opportunities”.

Asato continued to highlight the benefits of the multi-million-pound investment, saying: “This project will not only support our wind farms, but also create local jobs, boosting employment in green energy.”

According to the East Suffolk Council, PowerPark is expected to turn Lowestoft into an important hub for the region’s offshore renewables, engineering and maritime industries.

Recommended for you

Tags