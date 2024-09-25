ScottishPower confirms Lowestoft as new offshore wind hub

ScottishPower Renewables has confirmed Lowestoft as its long-term centre for UK offshore wind operations, purchasing a site located within an area planned for regeneration named PowerPark.

Initially revealing the decision in a press release last week, ScottishPower – a subsidiary of Spanish utility company Iberdrola – said it would invest around £8 million to acquire and develop the site located on Trinity Road.

With capacity for 100 jobs, the new development will allow the company to set up an operations and maintenance base for the 1.4GW East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm, under construction since June 2022.

It will also be close to its existing operations and maintenance base for the 714MW East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm – currently located at Lowestoft port on land owned by Associated British Ports.

A spokesperson from ScottishPower told Energy Voice that the company had maintained a presence at Lowestoft for 30 years, and that numerous short-term opportunities for local workers would arise during the construction phase of the new site.

Local impact

In terms of the company’s local impact, the spokesperson said that ScottishPower had worked closely with “35 companies across Lowestoft and wider East Anglia” in the course of its operations – adding that most employees at its existing site at Lowestoft port lived “within a 30-mile radius,” and that this would likely also be the case at Trinity Road.

Responding to questions on future plans, the spokesperson concluded that the Trinity Road site would continue to support numerous upcoming projects following the completion of East Anglia THREE, including 960MW East Anglia TWO and 900MW ONE North.

Regarding the purchase, ScottishPower Renewables chief executive Charlie Jordan said: “Our continued commitment and investment in Lowestoft highlights the town’s role as a powerhouse for the clean energy industry within the East of England region and we’re here to stay”.

He added that the site would be a “brilliant boost for the town and the wider East Anglia region,” and that it confirmed Lowestoft as the “home and heart of our offshore wind operations in the UK”.

MP for Lowestoft Jess Asato voiced her support for the development, noting that ScottishPower’s decision to establish Lowestoft as a long-term hub for its UK offshore wind operations was “a game-changer for our town, bringing significant economic opportunities”.

Asato continued to highlight the benefits of the multi-million-pound investment, saying: “This project will not only support our wind farms, but also create local jobs, boosting employment in green energy.”

According to the East Suffolk Council, PowerPark is expected to turn Lowestoft into an important hub for the region’s offshore renewables, engineering and maritime industries.