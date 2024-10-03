Aberdeenshire Council objects to Hill of Fare wind farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Aberdeenshire Council objects to Hill of Fare wind farm

By Michael Behr
03/10/2024, 3:00 pm
© Supplied by Tricker PRAn artist's impression of the turbines proposed for Hill of Fare. Image: Tricker PR
An artist's impression of the turbines proposed for Hill of Fare. Image: Tricker PR

Aberdeenshire Council has objected to RES’s 105.6MW Hill of Fare onshore wind farm, putting the project’s future in jeopardy.

The Aberdeenshire Council planning service raised six issues with the 16-turbine proposal, which would use turbines with a mix of 180m and 200m tip heights.

The first two were that the development would have an unacceptable impact on the area’s cultural heritage, including the Christchurch and Sunhoney recumbent stone circles, along with significant and widespread visual impact.

The planning service added in its recommendation that mitigation work to address these was unlikely to be effective.

In addition, the service added that insufficient evidence had been provided on the project’s impact on private water supplies at Dunecht Estate and Braeside, on local carbon-rich soils and on bird populations.

However, additional information has since been provided, which could lead to these objections being lifted.

In addition, the project would have an unacceptable impact on aviation, but mitigation may be feasible.

Aberdeenshire Council’s move means the proposal will now undergo a public local inquiry before being determined by the Scottish Government.

RES senior development project manager for Hill of Fare Gavin Shirley commented: “Today was an opportunity for Aberdeenshire Council to seize the opportunities that renewable energy projects, such as Hill of Fare, can deliver and reinforce the region’s credentials as leaders in the just transition.

“We’re therefore naturally disappointed that this opportunity to deliver jobs and investment has not been grasped.

“This project has been carefully designed and sensitively sited in an area identified by the council as having ‘potential for wind farm development’ and if consented, would maximise economic benefit to Aberdeenshire. We have undertaken extensive consultation with the community and key consultees – and gathered a wealth of data from our technical and environmental survey work – all of which has helped us develop a sensitive design which minimises impacts and maximises benefits.”

£150m boost

RES expressed its disappointment, saying that failing to deliver the project would deprive the Aberdeenshire economy of a predicted £156 million boost.

This would include £14m of inward investment during construction – including a predicted 230 construction jobs – around £66m of economic activity linked to operations and maintenance, and a further £50m in business rates to Aberdeenshire Council.

The project would also come with a community benefit package worth £26.4m over the project’s lifetime.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West Alexander Burnett said: “Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to object to the Hill of Fare development sends a resounding message to the Scottish Government that this application should be thrown out for the protection of Royal Deeside.

“These plans, which fire the starting gun on the desecration of our spectacular countryside, have been unanimously rejected by residents, the six neighbouring community councils, and now councillors.”

He added: “The public are rightly furious at this monstrosity of a development and the onus is now on the Scottish Government to listen to their anger and reject these plans.”

 

 

