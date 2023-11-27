Controversial giant windfarm could bring £150 million to Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Controversial giant windfarm could bring £150 million to Aberdeenshire

Towering turbines set for near Banchory could bring £150 million to Aberdeenshire, says developers as planning application submitted.
By Ryan Duff
27/11/2023, 10:44 am Updated: 27/11/2023, 1:00 pm
© Supplied by RESA RES onshore wind turbine.
A RES onshore wind turbine.

A planning application has been submitted for the controversial Hill of Fare onshore wind farm with the firm behind the project saying it could bring £150 million to Aberdeenshire.

The development has been met with opposition since it was first proposed last year and following a public consultation the firm behind Hill of Fare, RES, revised plans.

Those who oppose the project have said that the submission of the Hill of Fare planning application proves to “fire the starting gun on the desecration of Royal Deeside.”

A Section 36 planning application has been submitted by RES for a 16-turbine wind farm proposal at Hill of Fare.

The 16 turbines will be a mixture of heights, standing between 590 feet and 656ft tall and will be located less than four miles from Banchory.

Original plans for the development would have seen 17 turbines, the highest of which would stand at some 820ft coming to Royal Deeside, however, following a public consultation RES changed its plans for towering turbines.

Under previous plans from developer RES, these would have been “theoretically visible” with viewpoints from 20 miles away in all directions, from Moray to Angus, according to planning documents.

Hill of Fare © Supplied by Ryan Duff
Porposed Hill of Fare 820 ft turbines visible from Moray

RES has said that the Hill of Fare wind farm is predicted to deliver £14 million of investment in Aberdeenshire during construction and a further £66m of economic activity linked to operations and maintenance work, during the wind farm’s operational life.

In addition to this, the firm says that around £50m could be paid in business rates to Aberdeenshire Council off the back of this development, alongside a proposed community benefit package of over £26m.

The planning submission includes a proposed cultural heritage walking trail involving designated pathways and interpretation boards to link key heritage assets in the local area.

RES is also working with landowners, Dunecht Estates, to “explore other potential opportunities” to support access and recreation across the site.

These plans include the potential renovation of an old shooting lodge as a visitor information centre and place of shelter and the creation of car-parking facilities.

Plans ‘fire the starting gun on the desecration of Royal Deeside’

Despite this, local conservative MSP Alexander Burnett, said: “It’s extremely disappointing that Dunecht Estates and RES have ignored the overwhelming community opposition to their proposed Hill of Fare windfarm by submitting a planning application to the Energy Consents Unit.

“These plans, which fire the starting gun on the desecration of Royal Deeside, have already been unanimously rejected by the six neighbouring community councils and received support from just 11% of the community.

“Choosing to submit the application to the ECU now means all submissions have to be lodged with them by January 12.”

© Supplied by Scottish Parliament
Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett.

Mr Burnett said that the decision to submit planning applications now is a “disgraceful and cynical tactic” to limit objections from the local community.

Gavin Shirley, development project manager at RES, commented: “This package would be agreed with the surrounding communities and could include RES’ unique Local Electricity Discount Scheme (LEDS), which offers an annual discount to the electricity bills of those properties closest to the wind farm, something that has received strong interest from the community.”

Previous opposition to Hill of Fare

Mr Burnett is not the only person to oppose the “desecration of Royal Deeside”, fellow politicians and the National Trust for Scotland, have voiced their concerns in the past.

A National Trust for Scotland spokesperson previously told Energy Voice: “We have objected to the current proposals at the pre-application stage due to our concerns over how landscape impact, the impact on peat soils, and the environmental impacts of concrete have been handled. We will consider the full application, should this come forward.”

Previously, locals and the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Andrew Bowie, have struck out against the renewables project being developed in partnership with Dunecht Estates.

When RES announced its revised plans for the Aberdeenshire green energy project, Mr Bowie said: “Most supported the aims behind renewables but were frankly spooked by the size and scope of this wind farm.”

Following the public consultation last year, RES said that it received “lots of great feedback” that is helping inform the future of the project.

