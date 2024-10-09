Swinney: Developers need strong proposals to move through approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Swinney: Developers need strong proposals to move through approval

By Michael Behr
09/10/2024, 5:15 pm
© Michael Behr/DCT MediaScottish First Minister John Swinney at Floating Offshore Wind 2024
Scottish First Minister John Swinney at Floating Offshore Wind 2024

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has called on offshore wind developers to make their project applications robust to ensure swift progress through the approval process.

Speaking at the Floating Offshore Wind conference, Swinney said: “The stronger the applications, the better developed they are, the more they address the sensitives that all of us know we have to look at, the more efficient and effective decisions we can take and the more timely we can take those.”

He said that government authorities must focus on meeting their regulatory requirements.

“There’s been a big increase in the consenting capacity of the government because we’re obviously dealing with a much larger range of opportunities than was the case two, three, five years ago, so that requires us to increase our resources and that’s been undertaken and very welcome,” he added.

The 4.1GW Berwick Bank wind farm, which is being developed by SSE Renewables, fell victim to the slow approval process earlier this year.

The project missed the deadline to enter allocation round 6 (AR6) to receive a contract for difference (CfD) as it had not made sufficient progress since submitting plans in 2022 to qualify.

Without a CfD, the project will be unable to secure the investment and contractors needed to bring the wind farm to fruition.

“The symmetry between planning, consenting decisions, and the path to investment is critical to secure investor confidence to then secure the investments that are necessary within individual projects,” Swinney noted.

Small business minister Richard Lochhead previously said that the Scottish government will work with SSE Renewables to progress the project.

However, a final decision is still pending.

Swinney told Energy Voice: “I want us to make sure we have an efficient and effective method of consenting because I appreciate that time is significant in the decision making particularly when it comes to securing investment.

“The Scottish Government has increased the resources that we have available to determine consenting decisions of this type.”

He added: “I am confident the Scottish government is focused on having an efficient and dynamic consenting regime that responds to the needs of the market and that enables decisions to be taken in an orderly and proper and well-considered fashion to enable development to take its course.”

Recommended for you

Tags