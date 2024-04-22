Berwick Bank fails to get approval in time for CfD deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Berwick Bank fails to get approval in time for CfD deadline

By Ryan Duff
22/04/2024, 7:03 am Updated: 22/04/2024, 7:31 am
© Supplied by SSE Renewablesvestas wind turbines
Vestas wind turbines, which SSE Renewables plans to install at the Berwick Bank wind farm in the Firth of Forth.

SSE Renewables’ Berwick Bank wind farm, which is set to create “nearly 5,000 jobs”, has not received Scottish government approval ahead of the CfD deadline.

The plans for the development off East Lothian are still on the desk on the government’s desk as the deadline for the Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction round has already passed by.

The CfD system is needed to secure contractor work to bring a wind farm to fruition.

CfDs are a 15-year private law contract between low-carbon electricity generators and the Low Carbon Contracts Company, a government-owned company manages which manages them at arm’s length.

Contracts are awarded via competitive auctions, known as allocation rounds (AR), in which the lowest priced bids are successful.

In last year’s CfD round no offshore wind projects managed to secure contracts as developers argued the price wasn’t right.

Alex Meredith, project director of SSE Renewables’ Berwick Bank wind farm told Energy Voice last year that his project is set to create “nearly 5,000 jobs.”

“Now, those won’t all be in the technical operational side, that’ll be through the process of delivering the project,” he explained.

Mr Meredith said at the time that Berwick Bank will offer “opportunities all the way through the process for communities that are close to or are within the sphere of the project.”

The failure to approve the 4.1GW project that plans to provide enough electricity to power over 5 million homes comes as the SNP face criticism over its recent climate policy.

Last week it was announced that the Scottish government is set to abandon its ambitious climate target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030.

Scotland’s target of reaching net zero by 2045 will remain, however, the government could also ditch its annual climate targets.

This will also see the Scottish Government move away from legally-binding annual targets – which it has missed for eight out of 12 years.

North East energy transition leaders have said that the decision is an opportunity for a much-needed “reset”, while others say it is time for a “reality check”.

In 2021, SSE Renewables announced its decision to combine two of its proposed North Sea wind farms in order to create one “super project”.

As a result of this, Berwick Bank and Marr Bank offshore wind farms to form the Berwick Bank project that currently seeks government approval.

Planning applications for the project were submitted to government in 2022.

Recommended for you

Tags