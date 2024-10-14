Renew Holdings acquires Full Circle Wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Renew Holdings acquires Full Circle Wind

By Douglas McDonald
14/10/2024, 4:30 pm
© BloombergA wind turbine on a hill
Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

UK engineering services company Renew Holdings is eyeing growth across the UK and Europe after making its first international acquisition – Netherlands-based Full Circle Wind Services.

The deal will see Full Circle remain an independent company with no major changes in everyday activities, allowing it to continue its work providing much-needed maintenance in the wind sector.

Renew told Energy Voice that its interest in Full Circle was in line with its current operations, which see it maintaining and renewing critical infrastructure networks.

The company said the acquisition would provide significant growth potential in the UK and Europe, and that the decision to invest had been made thanks to “UK and European governments’ commitments to growth in renewables to achieve Net Zero 2050 commitments”.

Regarding the deal, Renew chief executive Paul Scott said: “This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for the group to enter the wind services market across the UK and Europe.

“Its proven track record in core markets and highly experienced management team provide Renew with an exceptionally strong platform in renewables and huge potential in the near term.”

Renew added that Full Circle was an attractive platform for mergers and acquisitions overall due to its “comprehensive” capabilities and geographical reach, with an “existing pipeline of potential opportunities,” and that the deal would allow it to leverage its own core competencies.

Leeds-based Renew Holdings takes over the position previously held by investor AtlasInvest – along with multiple other minority shareholders.

Full Circle chief executive Billy Stevenson said the deal reflected the market’s “confidence in the exceptional business results we have achieved in recent years,” adding: “We are fully confident that this change will further strengthen Full Circle in its pursuit of growth as a business and organisation in the renewable industry.

“With the support of Renew, we will have the resources and backing needed to accelerate our long-term goals, all while ensuring there is no disruption to our day-to-day operations.”

Energy players, especially in North America, have been using mergers and acquisitions to bolster their production pipelines, racking up deals totalling $144 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $51b in Q1 this year.

This has raised questions about whether European and UK energy players would follow their US counterparts, in exploring acquisitions as a way to cement further growth.

For example, this year saw Aberdeen-headquartered OEG Energy Group buy Liverpool-based Offshore Painting Services (OPS) Wind to expand its operations and maintenance services offerings to the wind sector.

