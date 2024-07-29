Aberdeen’s OEG acquires offshore wind services business OPS Wind

Aberdeen-headquartered global offshore services provider OEG Energy Group has acquired Liverpool-based Offshore Painting Services (OPS) Wind.

OPS Wind provides offshore specialist operations and maintenance and training services to the wind sector.

The firm employs around 100 technicians and operates a training facility in Liverpool as well as a regional office in Llandudno, North Wales.

Following the acquisition, OPS Wind will join the OEG Renewables division in the latest addition to the group’s growing portfolio.

In October last year, OEG raised $140 million for acquisitions in the offshore wind sector primarily across mainland Europe.

The firm later acquired Dutch subsea and topside services firm Bluestream Offshore in its fifth purchase of 2023.

© Image: Burson Buchanan

The OEG expansion push is part of plans to reach £1 billion in revenues and establish itself as a “Tier One” contractor in the green energy space.

The strategy has led to OEG securing offshore wind contracts in Taiwan and the United States in recent months.

OPS Wind

Commenting on the deal, OEG Renewables managing director Eric Briar said: “This strategic and highly complementary acquisition will strengthen and expand our topside service line as well as introduce a valuable new training offering to develop the skills and knowledge offshore personnel need to safely work and perform critical operations on offshore wind assets.

“Furthermore, it positions OEG Renewables as the leader in the provision of integrated solutions to the offshore wind sector.”

OPS Wind managing director David Jones said joining OEG unlocks potential for further growth via its global network and broader service portfolio.