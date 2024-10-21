Scotland’s Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm generates first power

Scotland’s Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm, located 15.5km off the coast of Fife, has begun generating power into the national grid.

Project developers EDF Renewables and ESB said the “significant milestone” will help Scotland and the UK “move towards achieving their net zero carbon emissions targets.

When complete, NnG will consist of 54 wind turbines capable of generating up to 450 MW of electricity, the equivalent of powering 375,000 average UK homes.

The project is expected to be fully complete and commissioned by summer 2025.

NnG project director Matthias Haag said it is the “beginning of a new chapter” for the offshore wind farm.

“This is great for the project and is a positive step in achieving the country’s net zero targets,” Haag said.

© Supplied by Neart na Gaoithe

“We have worked closely with the local communities and we thank them for their patience as we’ve progressed towards this milestone.”

EDF Renewables director of offshore and Ireland Ryanne Burges described NnG as a “pivotal project” in the company’s portfolio.

“It will continue to bring significant benefits to local communities across the east coast of Scotland through support for local projects and initiatives, the supply chain and through local jobs for local people,” Burges said.

Neart na Gaoithe delays

The generation of first power comes after delays impacted the construction phase of the NnG project.

In March this year, bad weather and technical issues led to the Blue Tern construction vessel moving on to another job, leaving 12 turbines ashore at the Port of Dundee.