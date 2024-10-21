Scotland’s Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm generates first power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Scotland’s Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm generates first power

By Mathew Perry
21/10/2024, 8:09 am Updated: 21/10/2024, 8:22 am
© Supplied by EDF RenewablesThe Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland. . Scotland.
The Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland. . Scotland.

Scotland’s Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm, located 15.5km off the coast of Fife, has begun generating power into the national grid.

Project developers EDF Renewables and ESB said the “significant milestone” will help Scotland and the UK “move towards achieving their net zero carbon emissions targets.

When complete, NnG will consist of 54 wind turbines capable of generating up to 450 MW of electricity, the equivalent of powering 375,000 average UK homes.

The project is expected to be fully complete and commissioned by summer 2025.

NnG project director Matthias Haag said it is the “beginning of a new chapter” for the offshore wind farm.

“This is great for the project and is a positive step in achieving the country’s net zero targets,” Haag said.

The Blue Tern vessel installs the first tower at the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm © Supplied by Neart na Gaoithe
The Blue Tern vessel installs the first tower at the Neart na Gaoithe wind farm off the coast of Fife in 2023.

“We have worked closely with the local communities and we thank them for their patience as we’ve progressed towards this milestone.”

EDF Renewables director of offshore and Ireland Ryanne Burges described NnG as a “pivotal project” in the company’s portfolio.

“It will continue to bring significant benefits to local communities across the east coast of Scotland through support for local projects and initiatives, the supply chain and through local jobs for local people,” Burges said.

Neart na Gaoithe delays

The generation of first power comes after delays impacted the construction phase of the NnG project.

In March this year, bad weather and technical issues led to the Blue Tern construction vessel moving on to another job, leaving 12 turbines ashore at the Port of Dundee.

 

Tags